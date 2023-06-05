Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye police release new information on missing geologist Daniel Robinson

Jun 5, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:48 am

Daniel Robinson was last seen in a remote area of Buckeye, Arizona, on June 23, 2021. His SUV was f...

Daniel Robinson was last seen in a remote area of Buckeye, Arizona, on June 23, 2021. His SUV was found in a ravine on July 19, 2021. (GoFundMe and Buckeye Police Department Photos)

(GoFundMe and Buckeye Police Department Photos)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Buckeye police have released new findings on the Daniel Robinson missing person case.

Robinson, a geologist living in Phoenix, has been missing since June 23, 2021, when he left a remote Buckeye work location.

Officials have released a summary of activities and four key findings that had not previously been released.

Detectives uncovered location data in Robinson’s cell phone using advanced data extraction. The data placed the phone at the crash site around 10:05 a.m. the morning he went missing.

RELATED STORIES

Tempe police assisted in the investigation by forensically processing his personal devices. However, preliminary findings did not reveal information that could help locate Robinson but detectives are continuing to analyze the raw data.

Buckeye police provided a second case briefing for the incoming special agent in charge at the FBI office in Phoenix.

Authorities investigated a sighting reported by a person who claimed to have had a brief encounter with Robinson in the Hassayampa River bottom the day he went missing. The digital evidence from Daniel’s vehicle systems and electronic devices does not align with the information provided by the person who claimed to have encountered him, according to Buckeye police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Buckeye police tip line at 623-349-6411.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock photo of police tape at crime scene. Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Gle...

KTAR.com

Suspect leaves scene after 3 people seriously injured in Glendale shooting

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting near 51st and Northern avenues in Glendale on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

SR 87 northeast of metro Phoenix reopens after shutting down due to brush fire

A brush fire northeast of metro Phoenix temporarily shut down State Route 87 as crews worked to contain the blaze.

7 hours ago

Gavel (Pexels Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix man sentenced for firearms, ammunition smuggling at US-Mexico border

A Phoenix man was sentenced to prison for attempting to smuggle firearms and ammunition across the U.S.-Mexico border. 

7 hours ago

...

Jacinda Palomo/Cronkite News

Girls Ranch group home provides safe haven for teen moms

In a Scottsdale neighborhood is Girls Ranch, a residential group home that has become an environment of support for pregnant and parenting teens.

7 hours ago

...

Brandon Gray

Crews work to contain wildfire near Biosphere 2 outside Tucson

Fire crews have contained a portion of the Biosphere Fire that was burning about a half mile Sunday morning from the Biosphere 2 facility near Oracle in Pinal County. 

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Drive-by shooting leaves 1 man dead in Tempe

One man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Tempe early on Sunday morning near Broadmor Drive and Rural Road.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Buckeye police release new information on missing geologist Daniel Robinson