PHOENIX — Buckeye police have released new findings on the Daniel Robinson missing person case.

Robinson, a geologist living in Phoenix, has been missing since June 23, 2021, when he left a remote Buckeye work location.

Officials have released a summary of activities and four key findings that had not previously been released.

Detectives uncovered location data in Robinson’s cell phone using advanced data extraction. The data placed the phone at the crash site around 10:05 a.m. the morning he went missing.

Tempe police assisted in the investigation by forensically processing his personal devices. However, preliminary findings did not reveal information that could help locate Robinson but detectives are continuing to analyze the raw data.

Buckeye police provided a second case briefing for the incoming special agent in charge at the FBI office in Phoenix.

Authorities investigated a sighting reported by a person who claimed to have had a brief encounter with Robinson in the Hassayampa River bottom the day he went missing. The digital evidence from Daniel’s vehicle systems and electronic devices does not align with the information provided by the person who claimed to have encountered him, according to Buckeye police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Buckeye police tip line at 623-349-6411.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.