ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect leaves scene after 3 people seriously injured in Glendale shooting

Jun 5, 2023, 6:50 AM

Stock photo of police tape at crime scene.

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

PHOENIX — Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Glendale on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call near 51st and Northern avenues around 2:30 p.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three adults had been shot.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals with serious and life-threatening injuries.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

