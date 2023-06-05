PHOENIX — Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Glendale on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call near 51st and Northern avenues around 2:30 p.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three adults had been shot.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals with serious and life-threatening injuries.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.