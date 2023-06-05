Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 2 injured in Glendale triple-shooting

PHOENIX — A suspect accused of shooting three people, killing one, in Glendale on Sunday afternoon during a domestic dispute has been arrested.

Rueben Xavier Rocha, 22, turned himself into the Glendale Police Department on Monday at about 1:30 p.m.

A day earlier, officers responded to an unknown trouble call near 51st and Northern avenues around 2:30 p.m. and found three adults who had been shot.

Jordin Miranda Castillo, 20, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead there. She was Rocha’s ex-girlfriend.

Two other females, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old, were hospitalized in stable condition.

Rocha showed up at the third-floor apartment after a social media dispute and jumped on to the balcony before entering the residence, police said.

He shot several rounds at the victims before fleeing the scene, according to police.

There were no previous reports of domestic violence, police said.

Rocha is facing murder, burglary and aggravated assault charges.

No other information was available.

