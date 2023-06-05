Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 2 injured in Glendale triple-shooting

Jun 5, 2023, 6:50 AM | Updated: 5:14 pm

Stock image of police tape and file photo of a Glendale, Arizona, police department cruiser....

(Pixabay and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

(Pixabay and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A suspect accused of shooting three people, killing one, in Glendale on Sunday afternoon during a domestic dispute has been arrested.

Rueben Xavier Rocha, 22, turned himself into the Glendale Police Department on Monday at about 1:30 p.m.

A day earlier, officers responded to an unknown trouble call near 51st and Northern avenues around 2:30 p.m. and found three adults who had been shot.

Jordin Miranda Castillo, 20, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead there. She was Rocha’s ex-girlfriend.

RELATED STORIES

Two other females, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old, were hospitalized in stable condition.

Rocha showed up at the third-floor apartment after a social media dispute and jumped on to the balcony before entering the residence, police said.

He shot several rounds at the victims before fleeing the scene, according to police.

There were no previous reports of domestic violence, police said.

Rocha is facing murder, burglary and aggravated assault charges.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Ability360 Photo)...

KTAR.com

Ability360 works to support independent living for those with disabilities

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley business that offers various services to those living with disabilities.

20 hours ago

Editorial members of the Austin American-Statesman's Austin NewsGuild picket along the Congress Ave...

Associated Press

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country's biggest newspaper chain.

20 hours ago

(Unsplash Photo)...

KTAR.com

2 young children hospitalized in critical condition following crash in Glendale

Two young children and a total of five people were hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a multivehicle crash in Glendale.

20 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Quantá for AZ)...

KTAR.com

Quantá Crews selected to replace Flavio Bravo in Arizona House

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Quantá Crews on Monday to replace Flavio Bravo in the Arizona House.

20 hours ago

File phot of the back of a Phoenix, Arizona, police officer. The Phoenix Police Department unveiled...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Police Department unveils strategic plan to reduce crime

The Phoenix Police Department on Monday unveiled a strategic plan that takes a community and victim-centered approach to reducing crime.

20 hours ago

Booking photo of Raul Perez Ochoa and a file photo of a Gilbert Police Department cruise. Ochoa, an...

KTAR.com

East Valley massage therapist accused of sexual offenses

An East Valley massage therapist accused of sexual offenses was arrested last week, and police are looking for more possible victims.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 2 injured in Glendale triple-shooting