Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT updates progress on I-17 Improvement Project

Jun 3, 2023, 2:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

PHOENIX — Crews continue to alter the look of 23 miles of freeway between Anthem and Sunset Point as part of the I-17 Improvement Project that will be completed in 2025, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers heading from the Valley to northern Arizona this summer will see the progress made on the project that started last year, including grading in between the existing northbound and southbound lanes at the southern end of the stretch under construction.

Crews are preparing to add one general purpose lane in both directions, as 15 miles between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City will expand to three lanes on each side.

The project calls for eight miles of flex lanes to control congestion next to the existing southbound lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point, which require rock blasting throughout much of the rest of 2023.

RELATED STORIES

“The earthwork and excavation are impressive. It’s an operation where 1.7 million cubic yards of material will be removed from the mountainsides, then hauled to another area where it’s prepared and crushed,” Annette Riley, ADOT’s project manager for the I-17 Improvement Project, said in a press release.

“All the material that is blasted and excavated will go back into the project to construct the new lanes. We’re using everything that we remove.”

Bridges are also under construction at New River Road, New River Wash and Moores Gulch.

Along all 23 miles, ADOT reduced the speed limit to 65 mph, while the Arizona Department of Public Safety is increasing its patrols throughout the work zone.

“Please obey the reduced speed limit and watch for construction workers, vehicles and equipment,” Riley said. “We want everyone to get to their destinations safely, and we also want all of our highway workers to get safely home.”

No weekend lane closures will be scheduled for construction to control traffic, with closures primarily limited to overnights on weekdays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to ADOT.

Most construction occurs during the day in the median or on the side of the freeway.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/John Locher) Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Construction of apartment complex in Peoria to begin later this year

A Scottsdale-based real-estate development company has secured land in Peoria and plans to build an apartment complex.

17 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 person killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

One person was killed and nine were injured in a five-vehicle crash that took place in west Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

17 hours ago

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit and a...

Associated Press

Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default

President Joe Biden signed legislation on Saturday that lifts the nation’s debt ceiling, averting an unprecedented default on the federal government’s debt.

17 hours ago

Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley demonstrates Wednesday, March 13, 2013, at the Phoenix ...

Associated Press

Retired Phoenix police officer in landmark Miranda rights case dies at 87

Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley, the arresting officer in the landmark case partially responsible for the Supreme Court's Miranda rights ruling, has died.

17 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, one injured and closed down Bell Road on Saturday morning.

17 hours ago

A Frontier Airlines plane takes off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Jim Poulin/Phoe...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Low-cost carriers drive growth in Phoenix Sky Harbor passenger traffic

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s record year for passenger traffic continued into the second quarter.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

ADOT updates progress on I-17 Improvement Project