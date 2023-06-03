Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man who lied about Bosnian War role found guilty of immigration fraud

Jun 3, 2023, 5:45 AM

Stock photo of a U.S. passport. An Arizona man was recently found guilty of lying about his partici...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was recently found guilty of lying about his participation in the Bosnian War while trying to become a U.S. citizen, authorities said.

A federal grand jury convicted Sinisa Djurdjic, on charges of visa fraud and attempted unlawful procurement of citizenship on May 19, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.

Djurdjic emigrated to Tucson as a refugee in 2000. He denied serving in foreign military and police units on various immigration applications, according to the release.

RELATED STORIES

However, Homeland Security Investigations launched an investigation in 2009 after learning that Djurdjic may have been a member of a police brigade that committed atrocities during the 1990s civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Prosecutors say Djurdjic was a prison guard for a Bosnian-Serb entity that espoused the idea of “ethnic cleansing.”

During Djurdjic’s nine-day trial, five Bosnian men testified that they suffered or witnessed abuse at his hands while they were held at prison camps.

“We commend the courage and tenacity of the Bosnians who testified against the defendant and held him accountable for his false statements while seeking legal status in the United States,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in the release.

“Providing opportunities for refugees and asylees is quintessentially American. Safeguarding those opportunities requires vigilance to ensure that the American dream is foreclosed to those who lie about a disqualifying past.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, one injured and closed down Bell Road on Saturday morning.

9 hours ago

A Frontier Airlines plane takes off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Jim Poulin/Phoe...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Low-cost carriers drive growth in Phoenix Sky Harbor passenger traffic

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s record year for passenger traffic continued into the second quarter.

9 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Family-owned Taqueria Factory to open 2nd location in Chandler

A family-owned Mexican restaurant is set to expand in the Valley, with its second location opening in south Chandler later this month.

9 hours ago

A photo from the Drug Enforcement Agency showing pill seized in Tempe, Arizona. Steve Lugo Leon of ...

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for trying to sell fentanyl at Arizona Mills

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 70 months in prison for trying to sell fentanyl at the Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe.

1 day ago

This photo provided by Robert Wilkes, owner of a house boat management company, shows smoke rising ...

Associated Press

Houseboats catch fire while docked at Wahweap Marina on Lake Powell

More than half a dozen house boats momentarily caught fire at a popular boating destination on the Utah-Arizona line on Friday.

1 day ago

(Pexels photo)...

Alex Weiner

Arizona joins coalition backing EPA’s drinking water standards proposal

Arizona AG Kris Mayes joined a 17-state coalition calling on the EPA to finalize a drinking water standards proposal.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Arizona man who lied about Bosnian War role found guilty of immigration fraud