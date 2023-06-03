Family-owned Taqueria Factory to open 2nd location in Chandler

PHOENIX — A family-owned Mexican restaurant is set to expand in the Valley, with its second location opening in south Chandler later this month.

Taqueria Factory located on Ocotillo and Alma School roads is set to debut June 22.

The 2,600-square-foot space will have a walk-up counter for ordering, an outdoor dining patio and an indoor bar.

The menu features burritos, nachos and quesadillas, and it also offers sides, drinks and a variety of salsas and dips. There will also be a variety of hand-crafted margaritas and agua frescas.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Happy hour will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, offering $1.50 off all alcoholic beverages in addition to their daily specials.

The second location will be operated by executive head chef Gabriel Garfio, the son of Gamaliel and Maria Garfio, co-founders of Taqueria Factory and Fruitlandia.

“I am excited to serve true, made-from-scratch Mexican food with authentic ingredients that all cultures and people can enjoy,” Gabriel Garfio said in a press release.

“We love the beautiful Ocotillo neighborhood, the friendliness of the residents and the variety of quality of schools, shops and businesses it has to offer.”

The other Valley Taqueria Factory is on Ray Road and Arizona Avenue.

Up next for the owners is to bring Taqueria Factory and Fruitlandia to Arizona Mills in Tempe. No opening date has been announced yet.

