PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Thursday the unveiling of rainbow flags in downtown Phoenix to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month.

Four flags were revealed at the State Capitol Executive Tower located on Adams Street and 18th Avenue.

Kicking off pride month leaving no room for doubt that in Arizona, we celebrate the light and energy the LGBTQ+ community brings to our state. I will continue to work alongside you until we have an Arizona where everyone, no matter who they are or who they love, has the safety,… pic.twitter.com/2ImKMEKkF3 — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) June 2, 2023

“I am proud to stand tall for an Arizona that’s for everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“To the LGBTQ+ Arizonans, we celebrate the light and energy you bring to our state, and I will continue to work alongside you until we have an Arizona where everyone, no matter who they are or who they love, has the safety, freedom and opportunity to truly live their authentic lives.”

Gov. Hobbs’ unveiling of the rainbow flags comes four years after her last attempt to reveal the flags at the State Capitol when she was secretary of state.

Hours after the flags were unveiled, the Arizona Legislative Council removed them.

Pride Month kicked off on June 1 commemorating the Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a turning point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the nation.

It brings a monthslong series of events such as pride parades, parties, concerts and other festivities.

