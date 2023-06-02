Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs hangs flags at Capitol to celebrate Pride Month

Jun 2, 2023, 10:09 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Twitter Photo/@LambdaLegal) (Katie Hobbs Photo) (Twitter Photo/@AndresCanoAZ) rainbow flags in downtown phoenix for pride month

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Thursday the unveiling of rainbow flags in downtown Phoenix to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month.

Four flags were revealed at the State Capitol Executive Tower located on Adams Street and 18th Avenue.

“I am proud to stand tall for an Arizona that’s for everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“To the LGBTQ+ Arizonans, we celebrate the light and energy you bring to our state, and I will continue to work alongside you until we have an Arizona where everyone, no matter who they are or who they love, has the safety, freedom and opportunity to truly live their authentic lives.”

Gov. Hobbs’ unveiling of the rainbow flags comes four years after her last attempt to reveal the flags at the State Capitol when she was secretary of state.

RELATED STORIES

Hours after the flags were unveiled, the Arizona Legislative Council removed them.

Pride Month kicked off on June 1 commemorating the Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a turning point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the nation.

It brings a monthslong series of events such as pride parades, parties, concerts and other festivities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Police seek suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Police are searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Phoenix apartment complex, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix was jammed up during June 2, 2023, Friday morning rus...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 backed up in Phoenix after rush hour crash

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix was jammed up in Phoenix during Friday morning rush hour after a crash near 35th Avenue.

11 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix Police Department cruiser and police tape. A motorcyclist was killed in a col...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist killed in collision on Northern Avenue in Phoenix

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Northern Avenue in Phoenix early Friday, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Stock photo of the back of an ambulance. A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuri...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision in Glendale

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a collision on Camelback Road in Glendale, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that r...

Associated Press

Arizona to limit construction in parts of metro Phoenix to conserve groundwater

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced restrictions on construction in parts of metro Phoenix that rely on groundwater.

11 hours ago

Arizona State University announces it will establish its own medical school amid an ongoing shortag...

Associated Press

ASU to establish medical school as part of wider health initiative

Arizona State University will establish its own medical school amid an ongoing shortage of health care workers across the state.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs hangs flags at Capitol to celebrate Pride Month