Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ASU to establish medical school as part of wider health initiative

Jun 2, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:27 am

Arizona State University announces it will establish its own medical school amid an ongoing shortag...

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University will establish its own medical school amid an ongoing shortage of health care workers across the state.

University President Michael Crow and the Arizona Board of Regents announced the plans for school, to be called ASU Health, at a meeting Thursday morning in Tempe.

“One of our problems relative to outcomes is bringing the public along with us,” Crow said. “ASU Health is a learning health ecosystem designed to accelerate and grow our health related efforts in response to Arizona’s current and future health care needs.”

The school will be in Maricopa County.

RELATED STORIES

The planned school is part of a wider initiative, AZ Healthy Tomorrow, that involves the state’s other major public universities, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

The board has earmarked $30 million toward the initiative.

The initiative’s goals include getting Arizona to reach the national average of doctors and nurses per capita and improving health care access for all residents.

ASU officials say the medical school will be funded with private investors, philanthropy, public investment and ASU’s own revenue.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

flags at state capitol executive tower and Hobbs holding rainbow flags...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs hangs flags at Capitol to celebrate Pride Month

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Thursday the unveiling of rainbow flags in downtown Phoenix to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month.

11 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Police seek suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Police are searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Phoenix apartment complex, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix was jammed up during June 2, 2023, Friday morning rus...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 backed up in Phoenix after rush hour crash

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix was jammed up in Phoenix during Friday morning rush hour after a crash near 35th Avenue.

11 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix Police Department cruiser and police tape. A motorcyclist was killed in a col...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist killed in collision on Northern Avenue in Phoenix

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Northern Avenue in Phoenix early Friday, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Stock photo of the back of an ambulance. A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuri...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision in Glendale

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a collision on Camelback Road in Glendale, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that r...

Associated Press

Arizona to limit construction in parts of metro Phoenix to conserve groundwater

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced restrictions on construction in parts of metro Phoenix that rely on groundwater.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

ASU to establish medical school as part of wider health initiative