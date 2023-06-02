TEMPE, AZ. — A new ASU medical school created in tandem with the university’s Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering is one step in a state-wide effort to upgrade health care access and quality.

Arizona State University President Michael Crow called these future graduates of what will be the ASU School of Medicine and Advanced Medical Engineering, “Physician-engineers.”

The school is part of the university’s new “ASU Health” movement that includes the school, another upcoming public health technology school and more. In turn, ASU Health is part of the Arizona Board of Regents’ “AZ Healthy Tomorrow” initiative.

The overall ABOR goal is to mobilize state universities in Arizona to address barriers in healthcare and issues in the existing system.

“We are in the bottom quartile per capita in the number of physicians for our population. More than one in three Arizona hospitals face critical staffing shortages,” ABOR Chair Elect Fred DuVal said.

ASU Health encapsulates other programs and movements, such as the “Arizona Health Observatory,” a research hub that will provide key data to Arizona lawmakers.

They also want to bring more talent, “What we’re after here is more ways to attract physicians to Arizona,” Crow explained.

That’s where the “ASU Medical Masters Institute” comes in, a degree program offering a one-year master’s degree for people who already have a medical degree.

Crow adds, “We will be working to triple the nurses we are producing, which is no small feat, I have to tell you.”

Another key element is trying to boost “health literacy.”

“One of our problems relative to health outcomes is bringing the public along with us,” Crow explains. The university will attempt to educate Arizonans on how to be healthier in their lives and navigate the healthcare system.

$30 million dollars have been set aside for these projects, and DuVal said more funds could come from private and public investments.

He also adds, “What is the cost of bad care? What is the cost to Arizona’s families when they can’t see a doctor? What’s the cost when you have to drive for ours and then wait in a waiting room because there’s just insufficient care?”

Duval continues, “There are a lot of costs in our healthcare system, which are passed along, hidden, not accounted for, because we do not have the kind of capacity to serve the citizens that we need.”

Another goal is to lower costs not for the state, but for induvial Arizonans.

For Crow’s part, he said, “This is an entity which will follow the ASU tradition of being financed by its implementation.”

Each project has different timetables, with new schools being in conceptual stages while Crow says they’re already trying to boost health literacy in the state.

Crow also indicated this is not the full scope of “ASU Health” once it’s fully realized.

