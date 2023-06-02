Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 2-4

Jun 2, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:42 am

(Getty Images, Phoenix Fan Fusion)...

(Getty Images, Phoenix Fan Fusion)

(Getty Images, Phoenix Fan Fusion)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — There’s plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as Phoenix Fan Fusion, baseball games and musical performances.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Phoenix Fan Fusion
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Convention Center and Venues
  • Bye Bye Birdie Musical
    • Day: Friday and Saturday
    • Time: 7:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Halo Center Theatre (50 W. Page Ave.)

Scottsdale

  • Wave: Deadmau5
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Talking Stick Resort (9800 E. Talking Stick Way)
  • Artisan Alley
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Westgate Entertainment District at the Fountain Park (6770 N. Surprise Blvd.)
  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Mesa

  • 9 to 5
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday
    • Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)

Peoria 

  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. on Sunday
    • Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)

Tempe

Fountain Hills

