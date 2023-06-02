PHOENIX — There’s plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as Phoenix Fan Fusion, baseball games and musical performances.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Chase Field



Phoenix Fan Fusion Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Convention Center and Venues



Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Bye Bye Birdie Musical Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Halo Center Theatre (50 W. Page Ave.)



Scottsdale

Wave: Deadmau5 Day: Saturday Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Resort (9800 E. Talking Stick Way)



Artisan Alley Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Westgate Entertainment District at the Fountain Park (6770 N. Surprise Blvd.)



Leonardo: The Universal Man Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



9 to 5 Day: Each day Time: 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Peoria Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Day: Each day Time: 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)

Tempe 3rd annual Day Drinker Devil Ride Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. venue: Pedal Haus Brewery (730 S. Mill Ave.)

Fountain Hills The Great American Trailer Park Musical Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Fountain Hills Theatre (11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.)



Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.