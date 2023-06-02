ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 2-4
Jun 2, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:42 am
(Getty Images, Phoenix Fan Fusion)
PHOENIX — There’s plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as Phoenix Fan Fusion, baseball games and musical performances.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Diamondbacks vs. Braves
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chase Field
- Phoenix Fan Fusion
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Convention Center and Venues
- Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Bye Bye Birdie Musical
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Halo Center Theatre (50 W. Page Ave.)
Scottsdale
- Wave: Deadmau5
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort (9800 E. Talking Stick Way)
- Artisan Alley
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Westgate Entertainment District at the Fountain Park (6770 N. Surprise Blvd.)
- Leonardo: The Universal Man
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
- 9 to 5
- Day: Each day
- Time: 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Peoria
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Day: Each day
- Time: 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. on Sunday
- Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)
Tempe
- 3rd annual Day Drinker Devil Ride
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- venue: Pedal Haus Brewery (730 S. Mill Ave.)
Fountain Hills
- The Great American Trailer Park Musical
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Fountain Hills Theatre (11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.)
