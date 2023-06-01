Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mayor Gallego, city council votes to leave Phoenix’s Colorado River entitlement in Lake Mead

Jun 1, 2023, 4:25 AM

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to leave up to 150,000 acre-feet of the city’s Colorado River entitlement in Lake Mead over the next three years.

The reduced water deliveries are in addition to the reductions in deliveries Arizona agreed to in the Drought Contingency Plan, according to a press release. It will also contribute to the Lower Basin Consensus Plan that commits to conserving at least 3 million-acre-feet of water through the end of 2026.

The initiative is part of the larger Lower Colorado Conservation and Efficiency Program funded by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It is designed to incentivize water users to conserve water to protect Lake Mead from catastrophic risks.

RELATED STORIES

Gallego said conserving water and using it efficiently is in “our DNA.”

“We recognize that safeguarding the Colorado River is not just about protecting our city’s water supply but also about ensuring the future viability of the Southwest,” Gallego said in the press release.

“This decision reinforces our commitment to sustainable water management and builds on a long history of collaboration with our partners across the state.”

The agreement will be active until December 31, 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

Brandon Gray

Man arrested in ‘The Zone’ after refusing to leave tent, threatening workers, Phoenix police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after an incident involving homeless outreach workers in 'The Zone' homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix.

4 hours ago

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix City Council vote passes to support Suns, Mercury All-Star bids

The Phoenix City Council unanimously voted Wednesday in favor of supporting the bids from the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury to host future All-Star games.

4 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor

An Arizona man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor, authorities said Tuesday.

1 day ago

Sean Bickings (Family Photo via city of Tempe)...

Associated Press

Family of man who drowned last year in Tempe Town Lake files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake a year ago filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city Wednesday, noting that its police department doesn't have a policy requiring officers to go into the water to save someone.

1 day ago

FILE - Cracked dry mud is seen in a community reservoir that ran nearly empty after its retaining w...

Brandon Gray

BLM to invest over $15M in Arizona for landscape restoration project

The Bureau of Land Management has selected Arizona for its “Restoration Landscapes” project. 

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)...

Associated Press

Former Arizona official who claimed election deniers made work ‘toxic’ gets $130K settlement

A former elections official for a rural Arizona county where leaders have embraced election conspiracy theories has received a $130,000 settlement over toxic work environment claims.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Mayor Gallego, city council votes to leave Phoenix’s Colorado River entitlement in Lake Mead