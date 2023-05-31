Close
Fire closes eastbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 in Phoenix

May 31, 2023, 12:22 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm

(KTAR News Photo/Jason Veazey)

PHOENIX — A fire closed the eastbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The ramp shut down at about noon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The blaze had consumed about three acres and was moving toward Loop 101, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

There was no estimated time for a reopening.

No other information was available.

