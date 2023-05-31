Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler police investigate shooting after 2 people found dead

May 31, 2023, 6:33 AM

(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)

PHOENIX — An investigation of a shooting is underway in Chandler after two people were reportedly found dead inside a home early Wednesday.

Police responded to the home near McClintock and Ray Roads, according to ABC15.

Officers found two deceased people, with one appearing to have died from a self-inflicted injury, the Chandler Police Department said.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

No additional information is available.

Arizona News

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Snowbowl concludes longest winter season in ski resort’s history

Arizona Snowbowl concluded its longest winter season in the Flagstaff ski resort's history on Monday, officials said.

10 hours ago

Split image of police tape and an Avondale Police Department cruiser to illustrate a story about a ...

KTAR.com

Suspect in fatal Avondale shooting arrested after barricade situation

The suspect in a fatal shooting was arrested Tuesday after an hourlong barricade situation in Avondale, authorities said.

10 hours ago

A homeless person sits in the median at an intersection Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP...

Luke Forstner

Valley heat especially dangerous for those experiencing homelessness

Summer temperatures have come to the Valley, and those experiencing homelessness are most at risk of the heat’s adverse effects.

10 hours ago

(Photo courtesy of Sheraton Phoenix Downtown)...

Brandon Gray

International real estate conference coming to Phoenix

An international real estate conference is coming to Phoenix on June 9. 

10 hours ago

(OdySea Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Boardwalk at Talking Stick expanding, acquires 48 acres of land

Arizona Boardwalk at Talking Stick has acquired an additional 48 acres of land for future expansion, the entertainment destination announced Tuesday. 

10 hours ago

Gavel (Pexels Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Arizona attorney general sues major chemical companies 3M, DuPont over water contamination

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Tuesday she has filed a lawsuit against manufacturers of a class of man-made chemical compounds causing widespread pollution of the state's groundwater.

10 hours ago

Chandler police investigate shooting after 2 people found dead