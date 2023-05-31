ARIZONA NEWS
Chandler police investigate shooting after 2 people found dead
May 31, 2023, 6:33 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)
PHOENIX — An investigation of a shooting is underway in Chandler after two people were reportedly found dead inside a home early Wednesday.
Police responded to the home near McClintock and Ray Roads, according to ABC15.
Officers found two deceased people, with one appearing to have died from a self-inflicted injury, the Chandler Police Department said.
The Chandler Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of McClintock/Ray Rd. There will be numerous officers working in the area as we investigate, but there is no threat to the public. We will provide additional information when it it appropriate to do so. pic.twitter.com/Tba3UGHlR7
— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 31, 2023
Police said there is no threat to the public.
No additional information is available.
