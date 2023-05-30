Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: It’s not a joint venture, it’s a marriage

May 30, 2023, 1:15 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

When my wife and I got married, she had about $70,000 in savings and I had a lot of debt. We bought some property from her parents to build a home on, and she made a 20% down payment on the land from her savings. We’ve paid off some debt, and she has more in savings now. But I feel guilty, and it seems unfair to ask her to pay on our debt with her savings since most of it is debt I brought into the marriage. How do you feel about this?

Sonny

Dear Sonny,

This question tells me you’re a good guy with a good heart. But let me ask you a thing or two. When your wife gets sick, is it unfair for you to take care of her? You didn’t cause it. It’s not your fault. Of course, it’s not unfair. I’m not mad at you, buddy. I’m just throwing your own logic right back at you.

Maybe these next lines will sound familiar: for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health. The old “Book of Common Prayer” continues the vows and says, “Unto thee, all my worldly goods I pledge.” This is called oneness. It’s called unity. And it’s what a good marriage should be about.

Do you get what I’m saying, Sonny? The two of you are in this together. This is not a business partnership or joint venture. It’s a man and a woman pledging themselves, and all they have and are, to each other. I understand your feelings, but if you’re not careful, that kind of guilt will stand in the way of you two creating a successful marriage—both financially and emotionally.

When you got married, the “me” and “mine” became “we” and “ours.” You got all her stuff, the good and bad, and she got all of yours. Now it’s time for you to work as a team to make the bad stuff go away and the good things even better. What’s fair (and what’s right) is to combine all of your income, all of your assets and all of your liabilities.

I know it’s uncomfortable, but you’ve got to choose courage. Ask her to go all in on this with you and attack your debt together. Work toward making your dreams come true together as one.

That’s what’s fair, and that’s what’s best when you’re married.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: When the financial drama queen comes out, relax

Everyone has a financial drama queen living in their head, but the sooner you come to terms with it, the easier dealing with stress will be.

8 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Invest wisely, don’t overpay for your home

Unexpected fees can come along with being a homeowner, but always invest wisely and never overpay for something no one won't want to take off your hands.

15 days ago

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Stand firm, the dollar isn’t going anywhere

While there may be talk about other countries getting together to develop a single currency, the U.S. dollar isn't going anywhere.

22 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: This is why you should work with multiple banks

There are multiple reasons why you should consider working with various banks, and none of them have to do with what happened at Silicon Valley Bank.

24 days ago

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peter G. Peterson Foundation)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t stress about national debt, just focus on personal finances

Though the national debt crisis is daunting, Dave Ramsey says focus on yourself, your family and your life. The rest politicians can solve.

29 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Try piling up money instead of unnecessarily fixing things

Some homeowners want to make sure they're doing everything possible to get the maximum return, but Dave Ramsey says piling up money could be better.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Dave Ramsey says: It’s not a joint venture, it’s a marriage