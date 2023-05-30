PHOENIX — Police have located the family of a nonverbal child found walking alone without shoes Tuesday morning in Glendale.

The child, who is believed to be on the autism spectrum, was located near 67th and Maryland avenues, between Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road, around 4 a.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

Police announced just after 11:30 a.m. that the family was found. It’s not clear how long the search lasted.

No other information was made available.

UPDATE: The family has been located! https://t.co/AjcbnLF0i1 — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 30, 2023

