ARIZONA NEWS

Police find family of nonverbal child found walking alone in Glendale

May 30, 2023, 7:47 AM | Updated: 11:57 am

Police are asking the public for help identifying a nonverbal boy found walking without shoes in Gl...

Police are asking the public for help identifying a nonverbal boy found walking without shoes in Glendale on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Glendale Police Department Photo)

(Glendale Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Police have located the family of a nonverbal child found walking alone without shoes Tuesday morning in Glendale.

The child, who is believed to be on the autism spectrum, was located near 67th and Maryland avenues, between Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road, around 4 a.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

Police announced just after 11:30 a.m. that the family was found. It’s not clear how long the search lasted.

No other information was made available.

Arizona News

