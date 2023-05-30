Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa man arrested after fatal crash in Chandler

May 30, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:40 am

Jorrell Yazzie (Chandler Police Department)...

Jorrell Yazzie (Chandler Police Department)

(Chandler Police Department)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Mesa man has been arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash in Chandler Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near Dobson and Ray roads, the Chandler Police Department said.

A 2014 Dodge Avenger driven by 29-year-old Jorrell Yazzie of Mesa was traveling north on Dobson Road when it struck the rear of a Camaro.

The 2013 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 43-year-old Chandler man spun into the southbound lanes of Dobson Road where it collided with a third vehicle.

RELATED STORIES

The driver of the third vehicle, 68-year-old Chon Tran, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she died of her injuries.

The second vehicle’s driver has life-threatening injuries, including numerous broken bones and lacerations. He is listed in serious condition.

Police said Yazzie is suspected of impairment and investigators believe speed was a factor in the initial accident.

He was treated for minor injuries and then booked into jail for manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

KTAR.com

Southbound I-17 in Phoenix reopens following serious crash

Part of the Interstate 17 freeway in Phoenix was closed Tuesday morning for hours due to a serious crash.

7 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)...

Brandon King

Arizona copper mine construction delayed, as activists and the federal government work to find solution

Earlier this month, the federal government put a pause on the building of the planned Resolution Copper mine, the latest in a decade-long series of delays.

7 hours ago

(U.S. Marshals Service Photo)...

KTAR.com

Fugitive wanted for sex crimes against children extradited from Mexico to Arizona

A man wanted by the Peoria Police Department for sex crimes against children was extradited back to the United States on Friday.

7 hours ago

A fast-casual Southern California restaurant is preparing to make its entrance into Arizona, with t...

Erin Edgemon/Phoenix Business Journal

Southern California restaurant chain The Crack Shack to make Arizona debut

Another Southern California-based fast-casual chicken restaurant is soon making its first foray into Arizona.

7 hours ago

The number of people driving more than 90 minutes to get to work has dropped in the Valley. (Jim Po...

Brandon Gray

Update: Backup cleared on I-17 in Northern Arizona.

Memorial Day travel is causing heavy traffic on southbound Interstate 17 in northern Arizona.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

1-year-old dead after drowning in pool in Mesa

  A 1-year-old boy died after being pulled from a Mesa pool over the weekend, officials said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Mesa man arrested after fatal crash in Chandler