Mesa man arrested after fatal crash in Chandler
May 30, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:40 am
(Chandler Police Department)
PHOENIX — A Mesa man has been arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash in Chandler Monday morning, authorities said.
The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near Dobson and Ray roads, the Chandler Police Department said.
A 2014 Dodge Avenger driven by 29-year-old Jorrell Yazzie of Mesa was traveling north on Dobson Road when it struck the rear of a Camaro.
The 2013 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 43-year-old Chandler man spun into the southbound lanes of Dobson Road where it collided with a third vehicle.
The driver of the third vehicle, 68-year-old Chon Tran, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she died of her injuries.
The second vehicle’s driver has life-threatening injuries, including numerous broken bones and lacerations. He is listed in serious condition.
Police said Yazzie is suspected of impairment and investigators believe speed was a factor in the initial accident.
He was treated for minor injuries and then booked into jail for manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.
