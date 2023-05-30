Mesa man arrested after fatal crash in Chandler

PHOENIX — A Mesa man has been arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash in Chandler Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near Dobson and Ray roads, the Chandler Police Department said.

A 2014 Dodge Avenger driven by 29-year-old Jorrell Yazzie of Mesa was traveling north on Dobson Road when it struck the rear of a Camaro.

The 2013 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 43-year-old Chandler man spun into the southbound lanes of Dobson Road where it collided with a third vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle, 68-year-old Chon Tran, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she died of her injuries.

The second vehicle’s driver has life-threatening injuries, including numerous broken bones and lacerations. He is listed in serious condition.

Police said Yazzie is suspected of impairment and investigators believe speed was a factor in the initial accident.

He was treated for minor injuries and then booked into jail for manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.