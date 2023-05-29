1-year-old dead after drowning in pool in Mesa

PHOENIX — A 1-year-old boy died after being pulled from a Mesa pool over the weekend, officials said.

Fire personnel responded to a drowning call Sunday evening near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive, the Mesa Fire Department said.

When crews arrived, the child had already been taken out of the water.

The boy was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found the child was put down for a nap in a trailer where he lived with his parents. The trailer was in the backyard which had a swimming pool.

Authorities said the mother went inside to use the restroom and when she came back to check on the child, he was missing.

She found him in the pool, got him out and called 911.

Police said there was no foul play involved.

