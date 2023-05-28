1 man dead; 2 women, 1 child hurt in Litchfield Park stabbing

PHOENIX — One man is dead, two women are injured and one child was taken to a hospital after a stabbing in Litchfield Park.

Police forced entry at a residence near the intersection of 127th Avenue and Orange Drive north of Litchfield Park where they discovered the four victims and took a suspect into custody, according to a release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while one of the women was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other woman and child were also taken to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

No further information was made available at this time.

