Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 man dead; 2 women, 1 child hurt in Litchfield Park stabbing

May 28, 2023, 12:00 PM

(Facebook photo | Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...

(Facebook photo | Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook photo | Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — One man is dead, two women are injured and one child was taken to a hospital after a stabbing in Litchfield Park.

Police forced entry at a residence near the intersection of 127th Avenue and Orange Drive north of Litchfield Park where they discovered the four victims and took a suspect into custody, according to a release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while one of the women was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other woman and child were also taken to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

No further information was made available at this time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Iren Byers - Mesa Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect of 4 shootings that killed 3, injured 1 in Mesa

Police arrested 20-year-old Iren Byers in connection to the deaths of three men and one injured woman in four separate shootings.

12 hours ago

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Early morning fire at mulch facility sets Phoenix ablaze

A voluminous cloud of smoke could be seen over south Phoenix Sunday morning due to a mulch fire near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

12 hours ago

(Google Maps screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Camelback Road closed in Glendale after fatal hit-and-run crash

Camelback Road was closed for hours on Sunday morning after police responded to the area near 74th Avenue after a man was found dead on the street.

12 hours ago

(Desert Ridge Photo)...

KTAR.com

Dog-friendly The Backyard to open location at Desert Ridge in north Phoenix

The Backyard, an indoor/outdoor sports bar, is slated to open on Tatum Boulevard at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Scottsdale in 2024.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Experience Fountain Hills)...

KTAR.com

Fountain Hills joins dementia-friendly community network

Fountain Hills has joined the Dementia Friendly America program, a national network that seeks to ensure communities are equipped to support people with dementia and their caregivers.

12 hours ago

The number of people driving more than 90 minutes to get to work has dropped in the Valley. (Jim Po...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix metro follows national trend as number of ‘super commuters’ declines

The number of people traveling more than 90 minutes to get to work in the Phoenix metro has dropped by 36% since 2019.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

1 man dead; 2 women, 1 child hurt in Litchfield Park stabbing