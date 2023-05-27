Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley concert promotor Danny Zelisko remembers Tina Turner: ‘She just became a friend’

May 27, 2023, 6:30 AM

Longtime Phoenix, Arizona, concert promotor Danny Zelisko lost a close friend remembers Tina Turner...

Left, Tina Turner performs in 2009. Right, flowers and tributes appear on her Hollywood Walk of Fame after her death on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — While the world lost another hero when Tina Turner died this week, longtime Valley concert promotor Danny Zelisko lost a close friend.

Zelisko told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday, a day after Turner died at her home in Switzerland at age 83, he first met the legendary performer nearly 50 years ago.

“I had met her in 1975 when Herbie Hancock and Billy Dee Williams took me for a ride in California to a temple and exposed me to the world of chanting, which is a Buddhist form of prayer,” Zelisko said.

Zelisko next saw Turner again when he booked her to play at Dooley’s, a long-gone Tempe nightclub, in 1981.

“She suggested we get down on our knees and start chanting, and we did it again,” he said.

“We remained close as a result of that, not because of being a fan, not because I’m a promoter and I’m paying her, employing her to sing, or anything like that. She just became a friend.”

RELATED STORIES

Zelisko said he promoted dozens of Turner’s shows over the next 20 years.

“Every time she came out, I got my little block of dates and we got to spend a week doing shows together, and it was always a blast. First-class crews, first-class shows and, of course, Tina,” he said.

“She was so happy to to be a star and, more importantly, for people to know who she was and love her. She had a great rush going out on stage and performing, and there’s really nothing like her on stage.”

Turner famously emerged from an abusive marriage and professional partnership with Ike Turner to become a solo superstar in the 1980s.

Zelisko said she deserves credit for being a rock and roll trailblazer.

“She opened up a lot of doors for for everybody, but especially women. Look at all the rock stars that have become popular since the very early ’80s as a result of Tina Turner not only coming out with that energy and that talent, but to show that it could be done,” he said.

“Up until then, for the most part … rock was a very male-oriented. And she blew it wide open.”

While Turner was an unstoppable force of nature on stage, Zelisko described her as “very normal” and “very regular” in person.

It’s been a difficult year for the promoter, with the recent deaths of Jeff Beck, David Crosby and now Turner.

“When they leave us, it’s painful, and it’s kind of a sign of the times. It makes you think,” he said.

“So, do what Tina would do: Hug your family, call your friends, tell them you love them and get together with them sooner than later, because you just never know.”

Zelisko encourages fans of older rock stars not to miss chances to see them — and to bring their kids.

“One day they’re going to be gone and you’re gonna miss them and you’re going to go, ‘Oh, I wish I would have seen them,’ or ‘I wish I brought my kids to see them,’ because these are truly … among the greatest influences you can expose your kids … people who came from nothing and became stars or famous or just really good at what they do by practicing and never giving up, and that I think is Tina Turner,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Alexander Klein/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

High-tech traffic signs heading to Arizona as part of $1 million federal grant

High-tech traffic signs are heading to Arizona as part of a $1 million advanced technology and infrastructure grant to enhance safety.

7 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here are the best tips for mobile file sharing

Airdrop is Apple’s proprietary method to exchange files between Apple devices and can’t be used to send files directly to Android devices, but there are other options.

7 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR Newsroom

Toddler in serious condition after being pulled from pool in Tempe

A toddler was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool Friday afternoon in Tempe.

1 day ago

(Buckeye Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Buckeye for allegedly shooting, injuring man

A man accused of shooting and injuring a man in Buckeye last week has been arrested, authorities said Thursday. 

1 day ago

FILE - A large homeless encampment sits in Phoenix, on Aug. 5, 2020. The city is wrangling with two...

Associated Press

Phoenix faces dueling lawsuits over homeless crisis as advocates scramble for more shelter

Phoenix is facing dueling lawsuits as it tries to manage a crisis of homelessness that has converted its downtown into a tent city housing hundreds of people as summer temperatures soar.

1 day ago

Image of a jury box to illustrate story on grand jury charging Dave Jacuan Kahlil Dinkins with murd...

KTAR.com

2nd man charged with murder in death of man burned at Phoenix homeless encampment

A second man has been charged with murder in the death of man whose body was burned in a downtown Phoenix homeless encampment in March.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Valley concert promotor Danny Zelisko remembers Tina Turner: ‘She just became a friend’