Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New $6M affordable housing community coming to Phoenix

May 25, 2023, 4:00 PM

FILE - A beam is measured and marked at a housing site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16,...

FILE - A beam is measured and marked at a housing site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Homeowners may be reconsidering their remodeling plans this year because of the economy’s recent turbulence, but planning and prioritizing can help you accomplish projects with confidence. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Funding for a new affordable housing community in Phoenix has been approved by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

According to the Maricopa County Human Services Department, the $6 million in funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The development, Bret Tarver Terrace, will be located at 3101 W. McDowell Rd. The complex is named after Bret Tarver who died on duty while fighting a fire at a shopping center in 2001.

RELATED STORIES

The community will have a total of 96 units, 32 one-bedroom units, 32 two-bedroom units and 32 three-bedroom units.

To qualify for residency, individuals, and families must meet the current Housing and Urban Development rent and income limits guidelines at 60 percent or less of the Area Median Income. Rent will range from $828 to $1600 per month, depending on income, family size and unit size.

A local non-profit organization, UMOM Housing, will develop the project and construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023 with leasing expected to begin in January 2025

“The approval of this funding is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to address the affordable housing crisis in Maricopa County,” Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4 said in a press release. “We are proud to partner with UMOM Housing on this important project, which will provide much needed housing options for working families.”

Residents will have access to amenities that include a community room, barbecue and picnic areas, a computer lab, a fitness center, a community garden space and a playground. Computer training, financial literacy information and job seeking will be available to residents. Other opportunities include English language proficiency and support services for health, nutrition, life skills and parenting.

“The onsite services that will help support residents along with a great location close to schools, shopping, and transportation options really make this development an ideal place for families to thrive,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5 said in the press release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(LinkedIn Photo/Allie Bones)...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs chief of staff Allie Bones resigns

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs chief of staff is stepping down from her role, the governor announced in a press release Thursday. 

19 hours ago

(AP Photos)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s Hobbs, Yee clash over $50M Ducey-era school voucher grant

Arizona’s Democratic governor and Republican treasurer are butting heads over a $50 million school voucher grant issued by the state’s former governor.

19 hours ago

(ADOT Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

DPS trooper hospitalized after being shot following incident in north Phoenix

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized Thursday after an incident in north Phoenix.

19 hours ago

File photo of wrecked motorcycle to illustrate story about motorcycle rider killed in Phoenix, Ariz...

Kevin Stone

Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in east Phoenix

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday when he was hit by two vehicles on an east Phoenix road, authorities said.

19 hours ago

(Univision screenshot, left, Google Maps screenshot, right)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: 2022 election lawsuits continue, homelessness initiative launched

Arizona's News Roundup this week covered Kari Lake's latest failed election lawsuit and a new homelessness initiative.

19 hours ago

Image of a hospital emergency sign for story on an infant in critical condition after a collision i...

KTAR.com

Infant, woman in extremely critical condition after wreck in Phoenix

An infant and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition after a multivehicle wreck in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

New $6M affordable housing community coming to Phoenix