New $6M affordable housing community coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX – Funding for a new affordable housing community in Phoenix has been approved by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

According to the Maricopa County Human Services Department, the $6 million in funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The development, Bret Tarver Terrace, will be located at 3101 W. McDowell Rd. The complex is named after Bret Tarver who died on duty while fighting a fire at a shopping center in 2001.

The community will have a total of 96 units, 32 one-bedroom units, 32 two-bedroom units and 32 three-bedroom units.

To qualify for residency, individuals, and families must meet the current Housing and Urban Development rent and income limits guidelines at 60 percent or less of the Area Median Income. Rent will range from $828 to $1600 per month, depending on income, family size and unit size.

A local non-profit organization, UMOM Housing, will develop the project and construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023 with leasing expected to begin in January 2025

“The approval of this funding is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to address the affordable housing crisis in Maricopa County,” Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4 said in a press release. “We are proud to partner with UMOM Housing on this important project, which will provide much needed housing options for working families.”

Residents will have access to amenities that include a community room, barbecue and picnic areas, a computer lab, a fitness center, a community garden space and a playground. Computer training, financial literacy information and job seeking will be available to residents. Other opportunities include English language proficiency and support services for health, nutrition, life skills and parenting.

“The onsite services that will help support residents along with a great location close to schools, shopping, and transportation options really make this development an ideal place for families to thrive,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5 said in the press release.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.