PHOENIX — Arizona once again had double-digit representatives in Forbes’ annual list of world billionaires and this time, a new richest person.

Mat Ishbia, the new owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, topped the list for the Grand Canyon State with a net worth of $5.4 billion.

In total, Arizona had 12 individuals make the list of 2,640 billionaires.

Their combined net worth was $36.3 billion, the same total as the previous year.

France’s Bernard Arnault and family, which oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora, jumped into the top spot with a fortune of $211 billion.

The Arnault family dethroned Tesla’s Elon Musk, who had held the title of world’s richest person last year.

The nearly 2,700 billionaires combined were worth $12.2 trillion, $500 billion less than in 2022.

