Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the 12 richest people in Arizona in 2023, according to Forbes

May 26, 2023, 4:25 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

No. 1: Mat Ishbia: The new owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury is the richest person with Arizona ties, worth $5.4 billion. He's the 486th-richest person in the world. (AP Photo) No. 2: Mark Shoen: The former vice president of U-Haul started by his parents saw his net worth jump from $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion. Shoen also owns a private self-storage company and is No. 552 overall. (Instagram Photo) No. 3: Joe Shoen: U-Haul boss Joe Shoen made his cellphone number public several years ago so customers could call him. He's worth $4.2 billion and No. 659 on the overall list. (Screenshot/U-Haul) No. 4: Arte Moreno: The Valley resident, a former richest person in Arizona, has a net worth of $4.1 billion. The Tucson-born businessman owns Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels but made his first fortune in outdoor advertising. He is No. 679 overall on the list. (AP Photo) No. 5: Bob Parsons: The businessman/philanthropist is listed with $3.4 billion. Overall, the founder of internet domain giant GoDaddy is No. 852, according to Forbes. (Twitter Photo) No. 6: Bennett Dorrance: A member of the Campbell Soup empire, Dorrance also makes money in real estate. He founded Phoenix-based development company DMB Associates in 1984. Dorrance's net worth is $3.3 billion. He is No. 878 overall. (DMB Photo) No. 7: Ernest Garcia II: The DriveTime Automotive founder and Carvana shareholder's net worth dipped from $15.9 billion in 2021 to $8.6 billion in 2022 to $3 billion in 2023, meaning he is no longer the richest Arizonan. Garcia was No. 982 overall. (Getty Images Photo) No. 8: Stewart Horejsi: The Berkshire Hathaway investor had an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, good for No. 1,164. (Screenshot) No. 9 Peter Sperling: The son of late University of Phoenix founder John Sperling is listed with $1.6 billion. The ex-chairman of Apollo Education is ranked No. 1,804 overall. (KTAR News Photo/Jim Cross) No. 10: Jerry Moyes: The man who built Knight-Swift Transportation is worth $1.5 billion. Overall, he's No. 1,905. (Screenshot/Swift Transportation) No. 11: Jahm Najafi: Najafi (center), a Suns minority owner, debuts on the list at No. 2,133 and has a valuation of $1.3 billion. (Getty Images Photo) No. 12: Ken Kendrick: Kendrick is the managing general partner and largest shareholder for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is worth $1 billion and is 2,540 on the list. (KTAR News Photo)

PHOENIX — Arizona once again had double-digit representatives in Forbes’ annual list of world billionaires and this time, a new richest person.

Mat Ishbia, the new owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, topped the list for the Grand Canyon State with a net worth of $5.4 billion.

In total, Arizona had 12 individuals make the list of 2,640 billionaires.

Their combined net worth was $36.3 billion, the same total as the previous year.

RELATED STORIES

France’s Bernard Arnault and family, which oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora, jumped into the top spot with a fortune of $211 billion.

The Arnault family dethroned Tesla’s Elon Musk, who had held the title of world’s richest person last year.

The nearly 2,700 billionaires combined were worth $12.2 trillion, $500 billion less than in 2022.

Click through the slideshow above to see the list of Arizona billionaires for 2023.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department )...

KTAR.com

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at west Phoenix house

A man is dead and two people are injured following a shooting at a Phoenix home Thursday night, authorities said.

8 hours ago

(Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)...

Brandon Gray

Woman-owned Phoenix brewery finalist for Samuel Adams ‘Experienceship’

Phoenix-based Greenwood Brewing is one of six finalists from around the county, and the only Arizona business, to travel June 23rd to New York City for the Samuel Adams Crafting Dreams Beer Bash.

8 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

No planned freeway closures in the Valley, across Arizona for Memorial Day weekend

Drivers can navigate Valley freeways without having to worry about scheduled closures during Memorial Day weekend.

8 hours ago

(Getty Images Photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 26-28

There's plenty of things to do around the Valley this Memorial Day weekend, such as taking in a Diamondbacks game with the Boston Red Sox coming to town, attending the Justin Moore concert or visiting the various farmers markets. 

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 person killed, 3 injured after vehicle crashes into Glendale business

Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured three others near 53rd and Grand avenues in Glendale on Thursday night.

1 day ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona authorities help take down prolific firearms trafficker

A group of Arizona agencies recently helped Mexican law enforcement put a significant firearms trafficker behind bars.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Here are the 12 richest people in Arizona in 2023, according to Forbes