Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

DPS trooper reportedly hospitalized following incident in north Phoenix

May 25, 2023, 1:37 PM | Updated: 1:49 pm

(ADOT Screenshot)...

(ADOT Screenshot)

(ADOT Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was reportedly hospitalized Thursday after an incident in north Phoenix.

The incident was reported near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and 19th Avenue, according to ABC15.

The westbound Loop 101 transition ramp to northbound Interstate 17 was closed as a result, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of wrecked motorcycle to illustrate story about motorcycle rider killed in Phoenix, Ariz...

Kevin Stone

Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in east Phoenix

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday when he was hit by two vehicles on an east Phoenix road, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(Univision screenshot, left, Google Maps screenshot, right)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: 2022 election lawsuits continue, homelessness initiative launched

Arizona's News Roundup this week covered Kari Lake's latest failed election lawsuit and a new homelessness initiative.

14 hours ago

Image of a hospital emergency sign for story on an infant in critical condition after a collision i...

KTAR.com

Infant, woman in extremely critical condition after wreck in Phoenix

An infant and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition after a multivehicle wreck in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Image of a Puttshack venue. The company is opening a miniature golf facility in Scottsdale, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Puttshack to open nightclub-like miniature golf center in Scottsdale in June

Puttshack, a nightclub-like miniature golf center, is set to tee off next month at the Scottsdale Quarter shopping center.

14 hours ago

Headshot of Samual Bateman, an Arizona polygamous sect leader accused of taking more than 20 wives,...

Associated Press

Prosecutors widen child sex abuse case in polygamous sect

A polygamous sect leader and some of his followers have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to travel across Arizona state lines and get “wives” for him.

14 hours ago

One person was killed Wednesday in a collision involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 10 in the fa...

KTAR.com

1 person killed when 2 semi-trucks collide on far West Valley freeway

One person was killed Wednesday in a collision involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 10 in the far West Valley, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

DPS trooper reportedly hospitalized following incident in north Phoenix