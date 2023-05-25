PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was reportedly hospitalized Thursday after an incident in north Phoenix.

The incident was reported near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and 19th Avenue, according to ABC15.

The westbound Loop 101 transition ramp to northbound Interstate 17 was closed as a result, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

