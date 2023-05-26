Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona authorities help take down prolific firearms trafficker

May 25, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Pixabay Photo)...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Multiple Arizona agencies recently helped Mexican law enforcement put a significant firearms trafficker behind bars.

Michel Bacasegua-Barriga was arrested last week by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Bacasegua-Barriga was allegedly the leader of a transnational firearms trafficking organization that operated along the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales, Sonora, authorities said. The arrest also resulted in the seizure of firearms and ammunition.

Homeland Security Investigations agencies in Tucson and Casa Grande, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Phoenix and the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped Nogales law enforcement agencies with the investigation that led to the arrest of Bacasegua-Barriga, according to the release.

RELATED STORIES

“I would like to commend our law enforcement partners, both here in the United States and in the Republic of Mexico, for their hard work on this investigation,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in the release.

“Stopping the flow of American firearms to Mexican drug-trafficking organizations will help break the cycle of violence, death and destabilization. This joint investigation between our two countries demonstrates how much we can achieve together for our mutual benefit.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona in Tucson is also prosecuting four coordinators and operators that are based in the U.S. who had alleged ties to the firearms trafficking organization, authorities said.

The four men were indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2022.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 person killed, 3 injured after vehicle crashes into Glendale business

Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured three others near 53rd and Grand avenues in Glendale on Thursday night.

23 hours ago

(LinkedIn Photo/Allie Bones)...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs chief of staff Allie Bones resigns

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs chief of staff is stepping down from her role, the governor announced in a press release Thursday. 

23 hours ago

FILE - A beam is measured and marked at a housing site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16,...

Brandon Gray

New $6M affordable housing community coming to Phoenix

Funding for a new affordable housing community in Phoenix has been approved by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

23 hours ago

(AP Photos)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s Hobbs, Yee clash over $50M Ducey-era school voucher grant

Arizona’s Democratic governor and Republican treasurer are butting heads over a $50 million school voucher grant issued by the state’s former governor.

23 hours ago

(ADOT Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Suspect in custody after DPS trooper involved shooting in North Phoenix

A suspect is in custody after a trooper involved shooting Thursday afternoon near the Loop 101 Aqua Fria Freeway and 19th Avenue in north Phoenix.

23 hours ago

File photo of wrecked motorcycle to illustrate story about motorcycle rider killed in Phoenix, Ariz...

Kevin Stone

Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in east Phoenix

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday when he was hit by two vehicles on an east Phoenix road, authorities said.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Arizona authorities help take down prolific firearms trafficker