PHOENIX — There’s plenty of things to do around the Valley this Memorial Day weekend, such as taking in a Diamondbacks game with the Boston Red Sox coming to town, attending the Justin Moore concert or visiting the various farmers markets.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Phoenix Rising Day: Friday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3001 E. Washington St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Ballet Arizona – The Rite of Spring 2023 Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Private Lives Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Herberger Theater Center (222 E. Monroe St.)



Boston Red Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Day: Each day Time: 6:40 p.m. on Friday, 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, 1:10 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)



Willie Barcena: Perfectly Flawed Tour Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Herberger Theater Center (222 E. Monroe St.)



Vegas Knight Hawks vs. Arizona Rattlers Day: Saturday Time: 6:05 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Concert Series: You’ve Got a Friend, Songs of Carole King and James Taylor Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)



Scottsdale

Leonardo: The Universal Man Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Justin Moore Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Taking Stick Resort (9800 E. Talking Stick Way)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Bella Donna Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. each day Venue: Casino Arizona (524 N. 92nd St.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Summer Concert Series Day: Sunday Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Venue: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park (7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.)



Glendale

Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Gazillion Bubble Show Day: Sunday Time: 1 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Desert Challenge Games Day: Each day Time: Begins at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. on Sunday Venue: Mesa Community College (1833 W. Southern Ave.)



9 to 5 Day: Each day Time: 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



