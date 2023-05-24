Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona joins multi-state coalition supporting ban of gun sales to people under 21

May 24, 2023, 1:03 PM

A stock photo from Getty Images about gun and ammunition sales in the nation....

(Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes last week joined a multi-state coalition supporting the prohibition of gun sales to those under 21.

The amicus brief filed under 21 attorneys general with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit claims the Second Amendment lets governments implement varied regulations, such as age restrictions, to protect the public, Mayes said in a press release.

“Protecting our communities from gun violence requires multiple solutions, including laws already on the books,” Mayes, a Democrat, said in the release.

She added that federal law has banned the sale of handguns from federally licensed dealers to people under 21 for nearly 60 years.

RELATED STORIES

“The Second Amendment allows for such age-based restrictions, and I urge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to affirm the district court ruling and allow this critical safeguard to stand,” Mayes said.

The brief is another step in Mayes’ work to address gun violence throughout the state and the nation, the release said.

Mayes joins attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Alexandra Aley/Cronkite News)...

KTAR.com

Circle K offering discounted gas in metro Phoenix for 3 hours on Thursday

Thursday would be a good day to make it to the pump in metro Phoenix as Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours.

13 hours ago

Mugshot for Justine Demunga, the suspect in the May 20, 2023, murder of security guard Nixon Petit ...

KTAR.com

Man suspected of fatally shooting Phoenix security guard arrested near Tucson

A man suspected of fatally shooting of a security guard in west Phoenix over the weekend was arrested in southern Arizona on Tuesday.

13 hours ago

Stock photo of airplanes lining up at Sky Harbor Airport as travelers prepare for Memorial Day comm...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona travel for Memorial Day expected to near record levels, AAA says

As travelers in Arizona prepare for the holiday weekend, officials are advising to plan ahead and for extra time as travel nationwide is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels.

13 hours ago

Maricopa County is seeking sanctions against Kari Lake and her attorneys over the Republican’s la...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County seeks sanctions over Kari Lake’s failed election lawsuit

Maricopa County is seeking sanctions against Kari Lake and her attorneys over the Republican’s latest failed challenge to her loss in Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial race.

13 hours ago

Stock photo of a crime scene to illustrate shooting at a Glendale, Arizona, apartment complex parki...

KTAR.com

Man shot while sitting in car outside Glendale apartment complex

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting outside a Glendale apartment complex, authorities said.

13 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

18-month-old child hospitalized after being pulled out of Chandler pool

An 18-month-old child was hospitalized Tuesday evening after being pulled from an East Valley pool, officials said. 

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona joins multi-state coalition supporting ban of gun sales to people under 21