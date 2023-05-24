PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes last week joined a multi-state coalition supporting the prohibition of gun sales to those under 21.

The amicus brief filed under 21 attorneys general with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit claims the Second Amendment lets governments implement varied regulations, such as age restrictions, to protect the public, Mayes said in a press release.

“Protecting our communities from gun violence requires multiple solutions, including laws already on the books,” Mayes, a Democrat, said in the release.

She added that federal law has banned the sale of handguns from federally licensed dealers to people under 21 for nearly 60 years.

“The Second Amendment allows for such age-based restrictions, and I urge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to affirm the district court ruling and allow this critical safeguard to stand,” Mayes said.

The brief is another step in Mayes’ work to address gun violence throughout the state and the nation, the release said.

Mayes joins attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

