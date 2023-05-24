Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Tribal water systems granted millions in federal grants for improvements

May 24, 2023, 4:35 AM

(Twitter Photo/@SecDebHaaland)...

(Twitter Photo/@SecDebHaaland)

(Twitter Photo/@SecDebHaaland)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced this week millions in funding for Tribal water sanitation systems, irrigation upgrades and dam safety projects in five U.S. states with multiple investments in Arizona.

Haaland toured the Hopi Tribe’s Keams Canyon Water Project in northern Arizona ahead of making the announcement.

“In response to chronically underfunded infrastructure in Tribal communities, the president’s Investing in America agenda is deploying record investments to provide modern wastewater and sanitation systems, clean drinking water and reliable and affordable electricity,” Haaland said in a press release.

The funding, which comes from the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $6.6 million to Keams Canyon in Navajo County for water sanitation repairs and upgrades.

RELATED STORIES

That money will go toward replacing fire hydrants and water lines, installing automated water meters and connecting a water distribution system to the Hopi Arsenic Mitigation Project.

HAMP is a water delivery system to replace the arsenic contaminated water found in wells in Keams Canyon.

Another $5 million will be used to improve known safety deficiencies at the A1, Bootleg, Cooley, Christmas Tree and Davis dams on the Fort Apache Reservation.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs also distributed $1 million each to the San Carlos Irrigation Project’s power division and Colorado River Agency electrical services.

“Water and power are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Tribal communities,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said in the release.

“… We are investing critical funding to revitalize and repair facilities throughout Indian Country, supporting our trust responsibilities, advancing economic opportunities and expanding access to clean, reliable drinking water for Indigenous communities.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

MCSO seeks information on fatal hit-and-run involving motorcyclist in West Valley

The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist dead in Litchfield Park. 

5 hours ago

(RED Development Rendering)...

KTAR.com

6 tenants coming to PV development at Paradise Valley Mall site

Six tenants are coming to the PV development at the Paradise Valley Mall site that is slated to open next year.

5 hours ago

Niall Horan, shown performing in 2019, will play at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix in...

Kevin Stone

Niall Horan making his way to Phoenix, but not until 2024

Niall Horan is heading to Phoenix, but the Irish pop star doesn't think it's "Too Much To Ask" fans in "This Town" to wait over a year.

5 hours ago

(ZINGARA Rendering)...

KTAR.com

European-inspired market, wine bar to debut in northeast Scottsdale this summer

A European-inspired market and wine bar will debut this summer, bringing a vibrant atmosphere to the northeast Valley.

1 day ago

(Department of Public Safety Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Silver alert canceled for 83-year-old man last seen in Scottsdale

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for an 83-year-old man who was last seen in Scottsdale, according to authorities.

1 day ago

Tortoise by Henry Davis earned an honorable mention in the "Adventures in Nature” student photo c...

Associated Press

When you adopt a desert tortoise, prepare for a surprisingly social and zippy pet

They’re not fluffy, they don’t play fetch and they certainly don’t roll over. But there is such a thing as a lap tortoise.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Arizona Tribal water systems granted millions in federal grants for improvements