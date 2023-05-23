Roll-Em-Up Taquitos hiring for first Arizona location in Chandler

PHOENIX — A fast-growing fast-casual Mexican restaurant that specializes in rolled tacos is preparing to open its first Arizona location in Chandler this summer.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is holding a hiring event this week for the new spot at Arizona Avenue and Frye Road, with onsite interviews Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Front-of-house, back-of-house and supervisor positions are available, including cashiers, line cooks and managers.

No opening date has been announced.

Roll-Em-Up serves a small but mouthwatering menu featuring taquitos — rolled and fried tacos with flour or corn tortillas — filled with beef, chicken, potato or cheese.

Diners can add sides of street corn or chips with salsa, guacamole or queso and top off their meal with churro donuts for dessert.

According to the company website, the California-based chain, which was founded in 2019, is poised to expand to more than 500 locations in the next five years.

The Phoenix Business Journal reported last year that Roll-Em-Up was targeting about 30 Arizona sites, including Goodyear and Scottsdale.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.