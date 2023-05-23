Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos hiring for first Arizona location in Chandler

May 23, 2023, 12:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos coming to Chandler Roll-Em-Up Taquitos coming to Chandler Roll-Em-Up Taquitos coming to Chandler Roll-Em-Up Taquitos coming to Chandler Roll-Em-Up Taquitos coming to Chandler Roll-Em-Up Taquitos coming to Chandler Roll-Em-Up Taquitos coming to Chandler Roll-Em-Up Taquitos coming to Chandler

PHOENIX — A fast-growing fast-casual Mexican restaurant that specializes in rolled tacos is preparing to open its first Arizona location in Chandler this summer.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is holding a hiring event this week for the new spot at Arizona Avenue and Frye Road, with onsite interviews Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Front-of-house, back-of-house and supervisor positions are available, including cashiers, line cooks and managers.

No opening date has been announced.

Roll-Em-Up serves a small but mouthwatering menu featuring taquitos — rolled and fried tacos with flour or corn tortillas — filled with beef, chicken, potato or cheese.

RELATED STORIES

Diners can add sides of street corn or chips with salsa, guacamole or queso and top off their meal with churro donuts for dessert.

According to the company website, the California-based chain, which was founded in 2019, is poised to expand to more than 500 locations in the next five years.

The Phoenix Business Journal reported last year that Roll-Em-Up was targeting about 30 Arizona sites, including Goodyear and Scottsdale.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This file photo shows Powerball tickets. A ticket sold in Scottsdale, Arizona, recently won $200,00...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $200,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store

A Powerball ticket purchased at a Scottsdale grocery store hit for $200,000 in Monday night's drawing, Arizona Lottery officials said.

12 hours ago

(Town of Queen Creek photo)...

Wills Rice

Queen Creek breaks ground on new recreation and aquatic center

The southeast Valley town of Queen Creek broke ground on a new state-of-the-art aquatic and recreation center last week.

12 hours ago

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber partner on autonomous vehicle service in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

12 hours ago

Flag for Maricopa County, which approved a tentative $4.35 billion budget for fiscal year 2024...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County budget plan cuts property tax rate again, trims spending

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a tentative budget Monday that reduces spending and lowers the property tax rate.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot woman who was allegedly armed

A woman police say was armed was hospitalized after getting shot by officers Monday night, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Gun-related deaths continued to rise in metro Phoenix in 2022

Gun-related deaths in metro Phoenix continued to see an uptick in 2022, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner annual report.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos hiring for first Arizona location in Chandler