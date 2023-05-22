4 rural development projects in Arizona get federal funding

PHOENIX — Four rural development projects in Arizona are set to receive federal financial assistance to improve infrastructure in state communities, officials announced Monday.

The loans and grants will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in an effort to help residents in rural areas have access to better-paying jobs, refined infrastructure, affordable housing and quality health care.

“Through Rural Partners Network, USDA staff is on the ground listening to those many different voices in rural America and responding with funding and resources that will help people in small towns, rural places and on tribal lands build stronger communities and brighter futures,” U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release.

One extensive loan of $22 million is heading to Neon Ranch to construct a 505-site recreational vehicle park in Gold Canyon with various amenities, such as a convenience store, swimming pool and clubhouse.

The borrower plans to rent out RV spaces to longer-term winter visitors and travelers. Ten jobs are expected to be created, the USDA said.

Near southern Arizona, the Tohono O’odham Community College will get a $345,000 grant to boost the solar-generated electric power on the main campus in Sells, furthering cost savings.

There will also be new shaded parking for a quarter of the remaining parking areas.

The Inter Tribal Council of Arizona, a group of 21 federally recognized Indian Tribes in Arizona established decades ago to promote Indian self-reliance through public policy development, is receiving two grants.

The larger award, for $410,000, will go toward will strengthening managerial, technical and financial capacity of water utilities on tribal lands.

The Inter Tribal Council is also getting a $69,000 grant to train member tribes on how to manage and mitigate solid waste.

The Arizona financial assistance is part of $394 million going to 52 projects in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, West Virginia and Puerto Rico, the USDA said.

