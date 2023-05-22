Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Indigenous farmers partner with Arcosanti to grow Hopi corn off the reservation

May 22, 2023, 4:35 AM

Michael Kotutwa Johnson hopes to share corn with the Hopi people and believes they will see an impr...

Michael Kotutwa Johnson hopes to share corn with the Hopi people and believes they will see an improvement in health. (Photo by Sierra Alvarez/Cronkite News)

(Photo by Sierra Alvarez/Cronkite News)

John Guzzon's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

MAYER – Some Indigenous farmers are trying to bring traditional food back to their communities.

Michael Kotutwa Johnson, a farmer from the Hopi Tribe, is focusing on bringing Hopi corn back to the dining table – not only for the health benefits but also to connect his people to their culture.

Johnson, who also is a faculty member at the University of Arizona’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment, refers to corn as “our mother.”

“Corn represents our mother, and we need to take care of her so she can take care of us,” Johnson said. “That’s one of the main reasons I do what I do – because I want to give back to the community more than I give back to myself.”

RELATED STORIES

His mission is to grow thousands of ears of corn at Arcosanti, an experimental town in Mayer, about 70 miles north of metro Phoenix, and then make it accessible to the Hopi Tribe.

Drought has made it difficult to grow corn on Hopi lands for the past few years, so it has not been widely available.

Johnson partnered with Arcosanti to test corn growth on an acre of land to see if Hopi corn would successfully grow 175 miles away from the Hopi Tribe, which is in northeastern Arizona.

A group of educators from across Arizona traveled to Arcosanti last month to learn about how to sustain Indigenous crops and plant hundreds of seeds across the acre of land with Johnson.

Many of the teachers who went to help grow the Indigenous corn knew little to nothing about growing the crop or using Hopi techniques, which include using a stick to wedge a hole for the corn and place damp dirt over the seeds.

Danelle Meade, a member of the Navajo Nation, is an ancient civilizations teacher at San Carlos Middle School on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation. She said she knew little about growing corn but understands the importance of corn in Indigenous culture, including for making prayer meal and rattles that are used in ceremonies. After planting the seeds and learning new techniques, she plans to teach what she learns to her students.

“I always tell my kids, ‘There was no Bashas’, Walmart or Fry’s a long time ago. Everything was grown and harvested by the people,’” Meade said.

Johnson wants to keep the tradition alive due to corn’s connection to culture and its health benefits.

The corn has 10 to 15 times more mineral content than the corn found in grocery stores, he said. He believes if corn is more accessible to the Hopi people, they will see an improvement in health, and he hopes to make that possible. If the corn grows successfully at Arcosanti, Johnson plans to take the corn home to Hopi tribal lands and distribute it to the community, while keeping some as seed corn for the next season.

Johnson’s Hopi corn effort is one part of a larger seed restoration project he’s working on that includes other Indigenous crops.

“I am also trying to find ways to grow things on a bigger scale to introduce them back into the Native communities where they came from, to help with things like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and things like that, that have been plaguing us for a number of years,” Johnson said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Google Street View image shows the area under the Interstate 17 access road at Third Street in Phoe...

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot under Interstate 17 in south Phoenix

A man was shot and killed under Interstate 17 near Third Street in south Phoenix on Sunday evening, authorities said.

8 hours ago

A man selling fruit walks past the fenced-off Periwinkle Mobile Home Park, Thursday, April 11, 2023...

Associated Press

Aging Valley mobile home parks being squeezed out for new developments

Razing older mobile home parks may eliminate the already limited housing for the poorest of the poor in the Valley.

8 hours ago

Sign warning about heat at Phoenix hiking trail...

KTAR.com

Arizona predicted to see above average temperatures this summer

Residents of the Valley of the Sun may be in for above average temperatures this summer, according to meteorologists with NWS.

8 hours ago

A Valley teenage athlete changed sports from gymnastics to diving after suffering an injury at a yo...

Colton Krolak

Specialization in Valley youth sports shows trend leading to more injuries

According to the National Athletic Trainer’s Association, 17%-41% of athletes specialize in sport, with numbers varying due to many factors.

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police ask public to help them identify man shot, killed by officer in Avondale

Authorities are seeking help from the public as they try to identify a man involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Avondale earlier this year.

1 day ago

Wildflowers spread over hills as wind turbines create electricity on April 16, 2023 near Cameron, C...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from May 19-21

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Indigenous farmers partner with Arcosanti to grow Hopi corn off the reservation