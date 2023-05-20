PHOENIX – A juvenile student of Bostrom High School, 3535 N. 27th Ave., was arrested Friday after he was found in possession of an AR-15 and additional ammunition.

Officers from the Maryvale Precinct and two school security officers were called to the school for a reported gun on campus. When they arrived, the male student was located in the school’s main office.

The student was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic rifle. Additional ammunition was found in the student’s backpack and lunch box.

The Phoenix Police Department’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit responded and is assisting in the investigation. The juvenile male suspect is currently in police custody facing felony charges.

Phoenix police said, “We commend those who originally reported the possibility of a weapon on school grounds to adults on campus who immediately called police.”

This is a developing story.

