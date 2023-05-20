Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Student arrested with AR-15, ammunition on campus of Phoenix High School

May 19, 2023, 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:59 pm

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A juvenile student of Bostrom High School, 3535 N. 27th Ave., was arrested Friday after he was found in possession of an AR-15 and additional ammunition.

Officers from the Maryvale Precinct and two school security officers were called to the school for a reported gun on campus. When they arrived, the male student was located in the school’s main office.

The student was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic rifle. Additional ammunition was found in the student’s backpack and lunch box.

The Phoenix Police Department’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit responded and is assisting in the investigation. The juvenile male suspect is currently in police custody facing felony charges.

Phoenix police said, “We commend those who originally reported the possibility of a weapon on school grounds to adults on campus who immediately called police.”

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mark Eric Ponsati (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Gilbert man gets max sentence for wife’s 2017 murder

The two-month trial of a Gilbert man accused of murdering his wife ended with him receiving the maximum sentence.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Fire Department)...

KTAR.com

Glendale firefighters reach deal with city on cancer claim coverage

Glendale firefighters have reached an agreement with the city that will ensure presumptive cancer claims will be accepted.

19 hours ago

A colorized transmission electron micrograph shows mpox particles (red) found within an infected ce...

KTAR.com

Valley health officials report first case of mpox since January

Valley health officials reported the first case of mpox since January on Friday and urged at-risk individuals to get vaccinated.

19 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly speaking in the KTAR News studio about immigration -- including border securit...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona calls effort at border since end of Title 42 ‘remarkable’

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly said authorities and partners have been doing a "remarkable job" at the border since the end of Title 42 asylum restrictions.

19 hours ago

(Tempe Police/YouTube Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Tempe police release video of fatal shooting of Walmart shoplifting suspect

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a Walmart shoplifting suspect wielding a box cutter was fatally shot by a Tempe police officer.

19 hours ago

A Google Street View image of the University of Phoenix campus in Phoenix, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

University of Phoenix on way to becoming nonprofit through sale to University of Idaho

The University of Idaho has agreed to buy the University of Phoenix and transition the Valley-based online school to nonprofit status.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Student arrested with AR-15, ammunition on campus of Phoenix High School