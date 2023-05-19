PHOENIX — Freeway closures in north Phoenix and the East Valley will slow drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will also be closed.

In Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from the Loop 202 SuperRedTan Interchange to Stapley Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 202 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 and westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Crismon and Ellsworth roads will be closed during that time.

Finally, Interstate 10 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Miller Road interchange from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for a widening project.

The freeway will also be narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Watson Road interchange from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the widening project.

