Arrest made in shooting death of teenage boy in Phoenix
May 18, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Alexander Martin Reyes - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX – A suspect in the shooting death of a teenage boy in Phoenix last weekend has been taken into custody, authorities said Thursday.
Alexander Martin Reyes, 24, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail on a murder charge, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Reyes is accused of shooting 17-year-old Matthew Ballesteros at an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight Saturday.
Ballesteros died after being taken to a hospital.
Detectives learned that the suspect, victim and another person were having a barbecue in the common area of the apartment complex before the shooting.
Police said Sunday that the suspect was at-large. No information about how Reyes was identified and located was released.
Reyes’ initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
