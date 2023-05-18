Close
Arrest made in shooting death of teenage boy in Phoenix

May 18, 2023

(Alexander Martin Reyes - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX – A suspect in the shooting death of a teenage boy in Phoenix last weekend has been taken into custody, authorities said Thursday.

Alexander Martin Reyes, 24, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail on a murder charge, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Reyes is accused of shooting 17-year-old Matthew Ballesteros at an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight Saturday.

Ballesteros died after being taken to a hospital.

Detectives learned that the suspect, victim and another person were having a barbecue in the common area of the apartment complex before the shooting.

Police said Sunday that the suspect was at-large. No information about how Reyes was identified and located was released.

Reyes’ initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

