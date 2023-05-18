PHOENIX – A week ago, the Valley and much of the sports world stopped for a moment to turn on their radios and hear broadcaster Al McCoy sign off for a final time after 51 years as the voice of the Phoenix Suns.

His retirement, while unsurprising at the ripe age of 90, still felt like it came too soon for those who grew up with McCoy’s iconic calls.

Arizona Sports host Dave Burns and KTAR News anchor Jeff Munn joined KTAR’s managing editor, Taylor Kinnerup, to discuss what it was like growing up listening to McCoy and shared some of their most personal memories.

You’ll hear stories about McCoy that you won’t hear anywhere else, directly from some of his most loyal listeners.

Follow @taylorkinnerup

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.