Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Construction worker killed when semi-truck hits boom lift on Valley freeway

May 18, 2023, 7:01 AM | Updated: 9:51 am

Arizona Department of Transportation photo of traffic on Interstate 10 near Guadalupe Road after a ...

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A construction worker was killed early Thursday when a semi-truck hit a boom lift on a Phoenix-area freeway, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 10 near Guadalupe Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The boom lift had been operating within two closed lanes before moving toward the right shoulder through two open lanes, DPS said.

The truck then struck the boom lift operator cage, throwing the operator from the cage.

RELATED STORIES

The operator, a subcontractor for the Arizona Department of Transportation, died after being taken to a hospital.

Traffic was restricted for several hours after the collision, and all lanes were reopened by 5 a.m., ADOT said.

The investigation is ongoing, DPS said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run while crossing Phoenix street

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision while she was crossing a street in Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Headshot of John Hoyt Fullen, an Prescott, Arizona, moving company owner who was sentenced to priso...

KTAR.com

Arizona moving company owner who faked military service sentenced to 10.5 years in prison

An Arizona moving company owner who based his business on a faked military career is heading to prison, authorities said.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Barrow Neurological Institute)...

KTAR.com

Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix discusses stroke, treatment

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley stroke center warning residents that strokes can happen to anyone. 

10 hours ago

(Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant Photo)...

KTAR.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant sets opening date for Surprise location

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant announced this week that its newest location in the West Valley will open in June.

10 hours ago

(Phoenix Police Screenshot, left, KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak, right)...

Danny Shapiro

Tiger cub seized by Phoenix Police moving to permanent home

A tiger cub that was seized by the Phoenix Police Department during an arrest earlier this year is heading to its forever home.

10 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

Brandon Gray

ADOT to hold public hearing in Gilbert on Arizona construction projects program

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a public hearing on its five year construction program.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Construction worker killed when semi-truck hits boom lift on Valley freeway