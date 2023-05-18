PHOENIX – A construction worker was killed early Thursday when a semi-truck hit a boom lift on a Phoenix-area freeway, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 10 near Guadalupe Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The boom lift had been operating within two closed lanes before moving toward the right shoulder through two open lanes, DPS said.

The truck then struck the boom lift operator cage, throwing the operator from the cage.

The operator, a subcontractor for the Arizona Department of Transportation, died after being taken to a hospital.

Traffic was restricted for several hours after the collision, and all lanes were reopened by 5 a.m., ADOT said.

The investigation is ongoing, DPS said.

