PHOENIX- A fugitive wanted for sex crimes in Maricopa County was arrested Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Mexican authorities apprehended 63-year-old Godfrey Diaz Romero in Sonora, Mexico., according to a U.S. Marshals Service press release.

An investigation by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican law enforcement, led to Romero’s arrest.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect, charging him with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

Officials allege in July 2020, Romero was charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of sexual abuse, one count of kidnapping, two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and two counts of unlawful advertisement of massage therapy.

“Although it is not unusual to track and arrest fugitives years after they flee to foreign countries, it is gratifying when people like Romero are arrested and returned to the U.S. to face their crimes,” Acting U.S. Marshal Van Bayless said in the release.

