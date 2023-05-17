Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 2-year-old child

May 17, 2023, 10:37 AM | Updated: 10:39 am

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office booking photos for Leilah Lopez and Johnny Brazell II, who were ar...

Leilah Lopez and Johnny Brazell II were arrested in connection with the death of Lopez's 2-year-old son in Glendale, Arizona. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

PHOENIX — A Glendale mother and boyfriend were arrested in the death of her 2-year-old son, authorities said Wednesday.

Leilah Lopez and Johnny Brazell II, both 20, are facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges in the Tuesday death of the boy, Braxton, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Brazell called 911 at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday and said the child wasn’t breathing and had no pulse, police said.

Emergency responders arrived at the home and attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Physicians who treated the child found numerous bruises, swelling and a skull fracture consistent with child abuse, police said.

Brazell initially told police the child had been attacked by a dog, but later admitted that he had hit him multiple times with a leather belt while dangling him in the air by his leg after the boy would not stop tampering with a window screen.

Brazell also admitted to dropping the boy on his head on a hardwood floor and swinging his body into furniture and other objects, police said.

In an interview room, Brazell told Lopez that “the story we talked about didn’t work,” according to police.

The suspects had planned to leave the state for California following the incident, police said.

Two other children — a 2-year-old and 2-week-old — were at home at the time of the incident, according to police.

Glendale mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 2-year-old child