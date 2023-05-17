Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here's what's on the menu for 2023 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

May 17, 2023

PHOENIX — Dozens of Valley restaurants are stepping up to the plate to offer special deals for 2023 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week, which starts Friday.

At least 160 eateries are participating in the Arizona Restaurant Association-sponsored event, which runs through May 28.

There’s something for everyone on the menu, with options ranging from fine dining to pizza and everything in between.

As always, the restaurants have created three-course prix fixe meals — usually appetizer, entree and dessert — with prices set at $33, $44 or $55 per person.

Several venues are making it even more of a bargain with menus for couples, including Fly Bye, Zinburger, San Tan Brewing Co., Ajo Al’s and Blanco Cocina + Cantina.

Most of the deals are available for takeout.

A vast majority of the participants are in metro Phoenix, although several establishments in Tucson, Flagstaff and Wickenburg have signed up.

The event website has a list or participants searchable by cuisine, city, price or name.

Arizona Restaurant Week is held twice a year, in spring and fall, as a way to promote the local dining scene and give foodies an incentive to try something new.

This year’s fall version is scheduled for Sept. 8-17.

