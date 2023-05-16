Close
Post Malone to perform in Phoenix after releasing new album this summer

May 16, 2023, 11:00 AM

Post Malone (Adam Degross Photo via Live Nation)

Post Malone (Adam Degross Photo via Live Nation)

(Adam Degross Photo via Live Nation)

PHOENIX — Genre-blending hip-hop artist Post Malone is returning to Phoenix more than three years after the COVID pandemic wiped out his last scheduled Valley show.

Malone’s “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour” will stop at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with presales starting Wednesday.

The singer/songwriter/rapper will hit Phoenix two weeks after the July 28 release of his fifth studio album, “Austin.” His next single, “Mourning,” is set to drop Friday.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” the 10-time Grammy Award nominee said Tuesday in a press release and on social media.

“Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage.”

Each of Malone’s four studio albums have landed in the top four of the Billboard 200 chart, with 2018’s “beerbongs & bentleys” and 2019’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” reaching No. 1.

He has four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to his credit since 2016, including four No. 1’s: “Circles,” “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” with Swae Lee, “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage and “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Malone was last scheduled to play in the Valley at the downtown Phoenix arena now known as Footprint Center on March 15, 2020, but it was called off when the concert industry shut down at the outset of COVID pandemic.

The canceled date would have been his second in the Valley on the “Runaway Tour” after a November 2019 show at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

Malone skipped Arizona when he returned to the road on the “Twelve Carat Tour,” which started in 2022 and wraps up this week.

He’ll have less than two months off until the new 24-date tour kicks off July 8 in Noblesville, Indiana.

Post Malone to perform in Phoenix after releasing new album this summer