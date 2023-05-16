Ground breaks on HonorHealth cardiovascular center in Scottsdale

Close
May 16, 2023

PHOENIX — Construction began last week on an advanced cardiovascular center in Scottsdale set to be fully operational in 2025.

The Cardiovascular Center of Excellence is part of an expansion project at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center at Shea Boulevard and Loop 101.

The $60 million project will be completed in phases over a 2-year period, with the first phase set to include a cardiovascular ambulatory surgery center, a conference room and new lobby entrance, HonorHealth said in a press release.

“We are proud and excited for this expansion. Our goal is to offer patients the most advanced, comprehensive and personalized treatments possible. The HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence expansion will build upon our reputation as one of the leading heart hospitals in the nation,” Maulik Shah, executive director, said in the release.

Phase two will include a cardiac intensive care unit for patients requiring life-saving treatment, as well as a remodel of existing cardiac units.

“The new facilities will offer our patients the most sophisticated technology and treatments available. Equally important, the center will be a magnet to recruit and retain top physicians and nursing teams in our region,” Shah said.

Cunningham Group Architecture is the architect for the project and Gilbane Building Company is the general contractor.

