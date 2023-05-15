Target, Sprouts coming to Vineyard Town Center in Queen Creek

PHOENIX — Target and Sprouts Farmers Market are coming to Queen Creek to anchor the Vineyard Towne Center retail development area.

The 260,000-square-foot open-air retail center built by Vestar is one of five ground-up developments by the company in Arizona, according to a press release.

The center located off of Gantzel and Combs roads is under construction and plans to open this summer.

Sprouts is scheduled to open in July while Target is scheduled for spring 2025.

“Vestar is thrilled to welcome Target to the growing roster of leading retailers coming to Vineyard Towne Center,” Jeff Axtell, executive vice president of development for Vestar, said in the release.

“With Target and Sprouts, we’re confident this commercial center will become a top shopping destination for the booming Queen Creek community.”

Other restaurants coming to the area include Chunk Cookies, Couture Nail Bar, European Wax Center, MOD Pizza, Mountain America Credit Union, Mr. Pickles, Nekter Juice Bar, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, Pacific Dental and Raising Cane’s.

