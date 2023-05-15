Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Target, Sprouts coming to Vineyard Town Center in Queen Creek

May 15, 2023, 4:35 AM

(Vineyard Towne Center photo)...

(Vineyard Towne Center photo)

(Vineyard Towne Center photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Target and Sprouts Farmers Market are coming to Queen Creek to anchor the Vineyard Towne Center retail development area.

The 260,000-square-foot open-air retail center built by Vestar is one of five ground-up developments by the company in Arizona, according to a press release.

The center located off of Gantzel and Combs roads is under construction and plans to open this summer.

Sprouts is scheduled to open in July while Target is scheduled for spring 2025.

“Vestar is thrilled to welcome Target to the growing roster of leading retailers coming to Vineyard Towne Center,” Jeff Axtell, executive vice president of development for Vestar, said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“With Target and Sprouts, we’re confident this commercial center will become a top shopping destination for the booming Queen Creek community.”

Other restaurants coming to the area include Chunk Cookies, Couture Nail Bar, European Wax Center, MOD Pizza, Mountain America Credit Union, Mr. Pickles, Nekter Juice Bar, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, Pacific Dental and Raising Cane’s.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 killed, another injured in west Phoenix shooting Sunday morning

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Masks, gloves and other COVID-19 equipment are for sale at Embry Health’s Tolleson warehouse thro...

Jack Wu | Cronkite News

With COVID-19 emergency winding down, Embry Health holds surplus sale

With the national COVID-19 emergency ending May 11, Embry Health is winding down as well, holding a surplus supply sale.

8 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)...

Wills Rice

Annual International Roadcheck inspections return to northern Arizona this week 

The AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) announced Thursday that "International Roadcheck" is returning from May 16-18.

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

2 teen boys killed in separate Phoenix shootings over the weekend

Two teenagers were killed in separate shootings in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

1 day ago

(File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

1 child dead, many hospitalized after vehicles crash in Phoenix

Four children and two adults were hospitalized while one other kid died after two vehicles crashed in Phoenix, officials said Sunday.

1 day ago

(Facebook photo/City of Phoenix, AZ USA)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from May 12-14

A West Valley murder-suicide and East Valley business expansion are among the top Arizona stories from over the weekend.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Target, Sprouts coming to Vineyard Town Center in Queen Creek