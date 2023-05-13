Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona officials encourage boating safety after 13 fatalities in 2022

May 13, 2023, 3:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Game & Fish Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Game & Fish Department)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Game & Fish Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — As boating season shifts into gear, officials are encouraging people to be safe on Arizona’s waters after 13 people died in accidents last year.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the best ways to stay safe is by wearing a life jacket.

“A life jacket does exactly what it says — it saves your life when you need it,” Danny Rodriguez, watercraft law enforcement programs coordinator for the agency, said in a press release.

“However, it can only save your life if you’re wearing one and often it’s too late to put one on once you realize you need it.”

RELATED STORIES

Statistics back this up as the U.S. Coast Guard found 86% of drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket in recreational boating accidents where the cause of death has been determined, according to the release.

It is also important that the life jacket is in good condition.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced it will conduct a series of summer life jacket exchange events beginning on May 20 and lasting through June 10 at various locations, offering people the chance to exchange their old, worn out or improperly fitting life jacket for a new one free of charge.

“Like anything else, life jackets wear out with time and these exchange events are a great opportunity for Arizona’s boaters and paddlers to ensure they have a life jacket that not only fits correctly but is in great condition and ready should they need it,” Josh Hoffman, boating safety education coordinator, said in the release.

Exchange location times and dates can be found online.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department also urge people to follow safety regulations and laws, as well as designate a sober operator.

The agency said boating accidents last year also injured 60 people and resulted in $1 million in damages.

Three people have died so far this year in boating accidents in Arizona, according to the department.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Dunkin')...

KTAR.com

Another new East Valley Dunkin’ offering free coffee for year at opening

A new Dunkin' location is opening next week in the East Valley, providing another chance for people to get free coffee for a year.

17 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Human smuggling convict gets 8 years for causing crash that killed passenger

A 28-year-old Phoenix man was sentenced last week to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to causing a crash that killed a passenger during a human smuggling operation.

17 hours ago

Theodore Roosevelt Dam undergoes a spill gate test May 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy Salt River Project...

KTAR.com

SRP opens spill gates of Roosevelt Dam for extended annual test

Salt River Project conducted an annual spill gate test of Roosevelt Dam Wednesday, extending the time to more than 3 hours.

17 hours ago

First Solar installing a solar farm. The Tempe-based solar panel manufacturer is acquiring a Europe...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Tempe-based First Solar to acquire European company in $80 million deal

First Solar is acquiring Swedish thin film company Evolar in a deal valued up to $80 million, the Tempe-based solar panel manufacturer announced on Friday.

17 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Dave & Buster's)...

SuElen Rivera

Dave & Buster’s opening 1st Queen Creek entertainment location

Dave & Busters is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of its first Queen Creek location next week.

17 hours ago

(Scott Hockings Photo)...

KTAR.com

East Valley teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute for April

An East Valley elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Gaydos and Chad Show's  Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for April, presented by your Valley Toyota Dealers.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona officials encourage boating safety after 13 fatalities in 2022