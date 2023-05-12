Loop 101 in West Valley closed during rush hour after fatal crash

PHOENIX — A portion of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in the West Valley was closed during Friday morning rush hour after a fatal crash, authorities said.

Westbound traffic had to exit at 59th Avenue in Glendale after the wreck near 67th Avenue, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. There was no estimated time for reopening.

DPS said it was a three-vehicle fatal collision but didn’t say how may people were injured or killed.

*CLOSURE* Loop 101 Agua Fria westbound is CLOSED in Glendale. The closure is due to a crash near 67th Ave. All traffic is being taken off at 59th Ave. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/ja8KE3Kzru — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 12, 2023

Westbound motorists were advised to take an alternate route.

The eastbound lanes weren’t impacted.

No other information was immediately available.

