ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 101 in West Valley closed during rush hour after fatal crash

May 12, 2023, 6:28 AM | Updated: 8:33 am

PHOENIX — A portion of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in the West Valley was closed during Friday morning rush hour after a fatal crash, authorities said.

Westbound traffic had to exit at 59th Avenue in Glendale after the wreck near 67th Avenue, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. There was no estimated time for reopening.

DPS said it was a three-vehicle fatal collision but didn’t say how may people were injured or killed.

Westbound motorists were advised to take an alternate route.

The eastbound lanes weren’t impacted.

No other information was immediately available.

