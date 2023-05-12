Close
Suspect formally charged in beating of Phoenix police officer

May 11, 2023, 8:00 PM

Rudy Gomez booking photo...

Rudy Gomez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A domestic violence suspect accused of seriously injuring a Phoenix police officer in a violent attack last month has been formally charged with eight offenses, including seven felonies, authorities said Thursday.

Rudy Gomez, 29, was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of endangerment and one count of misdemeanor assault, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on April 30 after a woman flagged down Officer George Manciu near Central Avenue and Thomas Road to report that Gomez, the father of her children, assaulted her, police said.

Darrell Kriplean, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead on May 2 that Gomez allegedly knocked Manciu unconscious with a sucker punch and then straddled the officer and punched him repeatedly in the head.

“The level of violence that he inflicted on this officer was like nothing we’d ever seen, at least I’d never seen,” Kriplean said.

Gomez ran off but was apprehended by other officers who responded to the scene, police said.

Manciu was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said. He was released May 2 to recover at home.

MCAO said the attack was recorded on the officer’s body-worn camera.

“As a community, we should be deeply concerned by the increase in violence directed at our men and women in law enforcement,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release Thursday.

“Next week marks the start of National Police Week. It is the ideal time to acknowledge those who put their lives in danger to protect us and to thank them for their courageous service.”

Gomez was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning. His trial was set for Sept. 7.

