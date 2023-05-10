PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was sentenced last week to four years in prison for assaulting a federal officer during a human trafficking arrest, authorities said.

Brandon Hall, 33, pleaded guilty on assault charges after almost hitting a Border Patrol agent who was on foot attempting to pull over the truck he was driving in southern Arizona that was carrying seven migrants, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Hall, after letting the migrants out of the vehicle, drove away and hit speeds of nearly 90 mph on a chase in the area.

Hall and his passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old Martina Vega, were eventually found and arrested.

Vega was sentenced in February to 15 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for her role.

Hall will also have three years of supervised release after serving his prison sentence.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation in the case.

