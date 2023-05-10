Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man gets 4 years in prison for assaulting federal officer during human trafficking arrest

May 10, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was sentenced last week to four years in prison for assaulting a federal officer during a human trafficking arrest, authorities said.

Brandon Hall, 33, pleaded guilty on assault charges after almost hitting a Border Patrol agent who was on foot attempting to pull over the truck he was driving in southern Arizona that was carrying seven migrants, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Hall, after letting the migrants out of the vehicle, drove away and hit speeds of nearly 90 mph on a chase in the area.

RELATED STORIES

Hall and his passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old Martina Vega, were eventually found and arrested.

Vega was sentenced in February to 15 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for her role.

Hall will also have three years of supervised release after serving his prison sentence.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation in the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix with 5 restaurants targets November opening

The Global Ambassador luxury hotel in Phoenix is slated to open in mid-November, bringing five original restaurants to the Valley.

19 hours ago

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)...

Associated Press

Maricopa County bans TikTok on government-owned devices

Maricopa County leaders voted unanimously Wednesday morning to prohibit TikTok on any government-owned devices.

19 hours ago

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Valley man is 3rd to plead guilty in drug trafficking conspiracy case

A Valley man pleaded guilty on Monday for his role in trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, authorities announced.

19 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Kinnerup)...

Kevin Stone

1 block down: Phoenix starts cleanup of Zone homeless encampment

The city of Phoenix and partner agencies started the laborious process of cleaning up the sprawling downtown-area homeless encampment known as the Zone.

19 hours ago

Travis Szydelko (Glendale Police Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Christmas Day burglary of Phoenix firefighters’ home

A suspect was arrested in a Christmas Day burglary of the home of a pair of Phoenix firefighters, authorities said Wednesday.

19 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix man gets 4 years in prison for assaulting federal officer during human trafficking arrest