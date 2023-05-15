Close
Buckeye police arrest 3 minors in shooting outside Walmart

May 15, 2023, 4:00 PM

A cart sits outside of a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Three juvenile suspects were arrested Monday following a shooting last week outside a Walmart Supercenter in Buckeye, police said.

A 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were accused of fighting someone outside the store at Watson and Yuma roads at about 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday before one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot at a victim, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Nobody was injured and no damage was done to the property, which was evacuated, in the incident. The subjects fled the scene before police arrival, authorities said.

One of the 15-year-olds was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The other two suspects were charged with multiple felonies, including assault.

No other information was available.

