Eastbound US 60 reopens at Gilbert Road following crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 reopened at Gilbert Road on Tuesday due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed around 12:45 p.m. and all traffic had to exit at Gilbert Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

U.S. 60 reopened around 3:30 p.m.

US 60 EB has reopened near Gilbert Road. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2023

The westbound lanes were not affected.

