ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound US 60 reopens at Gilbert Road following crash

May 9, 2023, 1:01 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 reopened at Gilbert Road on Tuesday due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed around 12:45 p.m. and all traffic had to exit at Gilbert Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

U.S. 60 reopened around 3:30 p.m.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

