ARIZONA NEWS
Eastbound US 60 reopens at Gilbert Road following crash
May 9, 2023, 1:01 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm
(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 reopened at Gilbert Road on Tuesday due to a crash, according to transportation officials.
The freeway was closed around 12:45 p.m. and all traffic had to exit at Gilbert Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
U.S. 60 reopened around 3:30 p.m.
The westbound lanes were not affected.
