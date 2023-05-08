Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pinebrooke Fire shuts down State Route 79 south of metro Phoenix

May 8, 2023, 3:08 PM

(Twitter Photo/AZ State Forestry)

PHOENIX — A fire that broke out Monday afternoon has shut down State Route 79 south of metro Phoenix, officials said.

The Pinebrooke Fire was reported five miles south of Florence at about 2:30 p.m. by the Arizona State Forestry and had burned through six acres.

The freeway was closed in both directions.

Engines and Arizona State Forestry hand crews were on scene fighting the blaze.

Florence is about 65 miles south of downtown Phoenix.

No other information was available.

