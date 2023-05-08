ARIZONA NEWS
Pinebrooke Fire temporarily shut down State Route 79 south of metro Phoenix
May 8, 2023, 3:08 PM | Updated: May 9, 2023, 6:29 am
(Twitter Photo/@azstateforestory)
PHOENIX — A fire that broke out Monday afternoon temporarily shut down State Route 79 south of metro Phoenix, officials said.
The Pinebrooke Fire was reported five miles south of Florence at about 2:30 p.m. by the Arizona State Forestry and had burned through six acres.
The freeway was closed in both directions until all lanes were reopened around 4:20 p.m.
Engines and Arizona State Forestry hand crews were on scene fighting the blaze.
Florence is about 65 miles south of downtown Phoenix.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.