Pinebrooke Fire temporarily shut down State Route 79 south of metro Phoenix

May 8, 2023, 3:08 PM | Updated: May 9, 2023, 6:29 am

(Twitter Photo/@azstateforestory)...

(Twitter Photo/@azstateforestory)

(Twitter Photo/@azstateforestory)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A fire that broke out Monday afternoon temporarily shut down State Route 79 south of metro Phoenix, officials said.

The Pinebrooke Fire was reported five miles south of Florence at about 2:30 p.m. by the Arizona State Forestry and had burned through six acres.

The freeway was closed in both directions until all lanes were reopened around 4:20 p.m.

Engines and Arizona State Forestry hand crews were on scene fighting the blaze.

Florence is about 65 miles south of downtown Phoenix.

