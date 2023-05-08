PHOENIX — A fire that broke out Monday afternoon temporarily shut down State Route 79 south of metro Phoenix, officials said.

The Pinebrooke Fire was reported five miles south of Florence at about 2:30 p.m. by the Arizona State Forestry and had burned through six acres.

The freeway was closed in both directions until all lanes were reopened around 4:20 p.m.

Engines and Arizona State Forestry hand crews were on scene fighting the blaze.

Florence is about 65 miles south of downtown Phoenix.

