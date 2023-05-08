Close
6 Arizona Lottery tickets, including 2 from same West Valley store, win at least $10K

May 8, 2023

PHOENIX – Six Arizona Lottery tickets, including two sold at the same West Valley gas station, won at least $10,000 apiece in two Friday drawings.

Four Fantasy 5 entries split the $55,000 jackpot, good for $13,750 each, while two Mega Millions also hit for five-digit prizes.

Two of the Fantasy 5 tickets that matched all five numbers — 2, 16, 36, 38 and 40 – were purchased at the Circle K at 721 N. 195th Ave. in Buckeye, near Jackrabbit Trail and Interstate 10.

One of the other winners was sold about 6 miles away in Buckeye at the QuikTrip on Watson Road just north of Yuma Road. The fourth Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket was purchased in Tucson, at the Fry’s grocery store at 22nd Street and Kolb Road.

Meanwhile, Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 each were sold at the Chevron station at Greenfield Road and University Drive in Mesa and the Last Stop Travel Center at 20331 U.S. 93 in White Hills, between Kingman and the Nevada border in northwest Arizona.

Those entries matched four of the five white balls — 16, 18, 28, 42 and 43 – plus the gold Mega Ball of 11.

The odds of winning the Fantasy 5 jackpot are 1 in nearly 750,000, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The odds of matching four Mega Millions numbers plus the gold ball are 1 in about 931,000.

